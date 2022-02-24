🌱 Mask Mandates Lifted + School District Budget Vote

Morning, Burlington! Let's get you started this Friday with everything you need to know going on around town today.

As COVID-19 infection rates decline, the City of Burlington has voted unanimously to life mask mandates. The mask mandates are set to end on Mar. 3, 2022. Residents are encouraged to keep wearing masks if they feel like they need to. Local business owners have expressed their gratitude for the mask mandates being lifted. (Local 22/44 News) In preparation of a vote on the Burlington School District's proposed budget, the district has published a number of resources designed to educate voters. The district is asking for a budget of $98,232,381 for the next fiscal year. This budget would allocate $19,310.56 for each pupil to be educated. (Vermont Biz) The Burlington Police Department is looking for thieves that stole a safe from a Burlington home. Allegedly, the thieves made away with thousands of dollars in personal savings from the residence in the city's Old North End on Dec. 29, 2021. Anyone with information related to the case is being instructed to contact the department. (WCAX)

Circuit Circus Festival At The Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain (10:00 AM)

There are a variety of dogs at the Chittenden County Humane Society looking for forever homes. Click to meet your new best friend. (Facebook)

Burlington Schools announces that their Principal Search has named finalists. The community has the opportunity to meet the finalists on Mar. 3. (Twitter)

The best snow plow crew in the industry is ready to combat the winter snow arriving into the Burlington area. (Twitter)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

