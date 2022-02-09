New infections dropping fast; indoor mask mandates ease across US -- too soon?: Latest COVID updates

The pace of new coronavirus cases in the United States has fallen by more than two-thirds from its peak just weeks ago, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Still, the nation is logging 1.86 million cases a week -- an average of 265,000 a day -- and about 2,500 COVID-19 deaths continue to be reported daily. But at least four states expect continued improvement, announcing this week they would end statewide mask mandates in schools within the next two months as indoor masking requirements continue to lift across the country.

The governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon all said Monday they would end mandatory masking in schools by the end of February or March, while Pennsylvania removed its statewide mandate last month.

California officials said they will allow the Feb. 15 expiration of a requirement that vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is also expected to drop the state's indoor masking requirement Wednesday, the New York Times reports.

Some medical experts believe it's too soon to lift mask mandates, considering coronavirus infections nationwide reached their highest level only weeks ago and most of the country is still experiencing high transmission rates.

“It’s a little bit premature,” said Dr. Tina Tan, professor of pediatrics (infectious diseases) at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Yes, there are many places that have gotten over the omicron surge, but there are still some places in the U.S. where the peak hasn’t happened yet.”

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is waging a court battle to keep his mask mandate for schools alive. The state attorney general this week appealed a judge’s ruling that invalidated Pritzker’s mandate.

“Absent a stay, students, teachers and other school employees will be further exposed to COVID-19, leading to additional and likely widespread transmission within schools and in the broader community, increased hospitalizations and deaths, and school staff shortages requiring full remote learning or even school closures,” the appeal said.

►Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Tuesday that in light of declining COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, he won't mandate booster shots for travelers coming to the islands, as he had been considering.

►The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen, just a small fraction of the more than 6,400 requested.

►The California Legislature has approved a measure requiring many companies to give workers up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The bill, backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is retroactive to Jan. 1 and expires in September.

►Lawmakers in Uganda are considering legislation that would mandate vaccination and authorize a six-month jail term for failure to comply.

►China ordered inhabitants of the southern city of Baise to stay home and suspended transportation links amid a surge in infections in the city of 1.4 million people near the Vietnam border.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 77 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 908,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 400 million cases and over 5.7 million deaths. More than 213 million Americans – 64.2% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: ''He deserves to be up there with us.'' After a positive COVID test, a U.S. skater misses out on celebrating silver.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news.

Canadian truckers' blockades raise economic concerns

The protest against Canadian vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions has gone beyond the truckers' blockade in the capital of Ottawa, and some lawmakers are concerned about its economic impact.

On Monday, truck drivers blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, which carries 25% of all trade between the U.S. and Canada. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino called the bridge “one of the most important border crossings in the world.”

Demonstrations initially centered in Ottawa 10 days ago have spilled over to locations on or near the Canadian border. They've drawn support from some Republican politicians in the U.S., including former President Donald Trump, prompting backlash from Canadian officials.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the blockades will have serious implications on the economy and supply chains. “I’ve already heard from automakers and food grocers,'' he said. "This is really a serious cause for concern.”

François Laporte, president of Teamsters Canada, said 90% of the truck drivers it represents are vaccinated and denounced the unruly protests as a "despicable display of hate led by the political Right.''

Kansas bill would OK unproven COVID treatments

The Kansas Senate will consider measures to make unproven COVID treatments available and weaken childhood vaccination requirements, proposals pushed through the health committee by a physician and legislator who opposes vaccine mandates and is under investigation by the state medical board.

If passed, the measures sponsored by State Sen. Mark Steffen would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions of the anti-worm medication ivermectin, the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and other drugs for off-label uses as COVID-19 treatments.

Steffen also successfully persuaded the Republican-dominated health committee to add a proposal to make it easy for parents to claim religious exemptions from vaccine requirements at schools and daycares.

“This is a very dangerous bill,” said Sen. Cindy Holscher, a Kansas City-area Democrat. “It was dangerous before. It’s even more dangerous now.”

Texas man facing prison for threatening vaccine advocate

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to threatening an advocate for COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland. Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, pleaded guilty Monday to threats transmitted by interstate communication, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek Barron announced. According to his plea agreement, Harris sent a threatening message from his cellphone to a doctor identified only as “Dr. L. W."

Harris’ message included violent statements that included: “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t. ... I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” Harris’ message also made reference to the doctor’s Asian American background and national origin. Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison at sentencing on April 21.

Vitamin D deficiency linked to severe symptoms

There is a potential link between having low vitamin D and poorer clinical outcomes from COVID-19, a new study found. Among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, pre-infection deficiency of vitamin D was associated with increased disease severity and death, a team of Israeli scientists determined. Patients in the study with vitamin D deficiency were 14 times more likely to have severe or critical disease.

"Vitamin D deficiency is a global health problem," the study published in the journal PLOS One found. "Randomized controlled trials conducted between 2007 and 2020 suggest that vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of acute respiratory infection."

Caribbean open for business amid varying restrictions

Most Caribbean destinations have reopened to international travelers, but visitors will need to be aware of their destination's COVID-19 travel restrictions before boarding their flight. Entry requirements vary across each island; some require testing, some ask for masks to be worn in public, and others enforce a curfew on certain businesses. Travelers can expect the rules to be in flux as countries adjust to match the evolving pandemic. Entry requirements for some of the most popular Caribbean island destinations are explained here.

Small hospitals are left behind by COVID staffing wars

A recent lawsuit filed by one Wisconsin health system that temporarily prevented seven workers from starting new jobs at a different health network raised eyebrows, including those of Brock Slabach, chief operations officer of the National Rural Health Association.

“To me, that signifies the desperation that hospital leaders are facing in trying to staff their hospitals,” said Slabach. His concern is for the smaller facilities that lack the resources to compete.

Strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals around the country faced even bigger difficulty staffing their facilities with the omicron variant spreading. Governors in states such as Massachusetts and Wisconsin deployed the National Guard to help hospitals combat the surge. Six hospitals in Cleveland took out a full-page ad in the Sunday Plain Dealer with a singular plea to the community, “Help.” CoxHealth is among the medical systems in Missouri to ask its office staff to help out on the front lines.

Smaller facilities – particularly rural ones that have struggled for years to stay afloat – are finding it difficult, if not impossible, to compete for health care workers in this labor market. If a hospital is unable to maintain safe staffing levels, it could be forced to curtail services or possibly close, a devastating blow for both the patients and economies of those communities. Nineteen rural hospitals closed in 2020 alone.

– Bram Sable-Smith, Kaiser Health News

