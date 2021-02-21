Mask use may still be necessary in 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Americans may still have to wear masks in 2022, the country’s leading infectious disease expert said Sunday, though he said life could resume a semblance of normalcy by the fall or winter.

“It is possible that that’s the case,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on CNN when asked whether mask use will still be necessary next year.

“We’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year,” he added.” As we get into the fall and winter — by the end of the year … we will be approaching a degree of normality.”

The comments came as COVID-19 infections and deaths were decreasing in New York and the rest of the country as a whole, though concern remained high about new variants of the virus.

Fauci said a return to normalcy depends on “the level of dynamics of virus that’s in the community.”

“If you combine getting most of the people in the country vaccinated with getting the level of virus in the community very, very low, then I believe you’re going to be able to say for the most part, we don’t necessarily have to wear masks,” the doc stated.

Recommended Stories

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Biden's first month was a 'honeymoon,' but bigger challenges loom ahead

    One month into the job, President Joe Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. The White House's broad strategy - avoid unwinnable political fights, focus on policies with mass voter appeal, and mostly ignore Republican attacks - will be increasingly difficult in the months ahead, Democrats and Republicans say, even as millions more are vaccinated and the economy rebounds. "They've got some problems right around the corner," said Jim Manley, once a top aide to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

  • Kim Kardashian 'files to divorce Kanye West'

    The celebrity couple, who have four children, have been married since 2014.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • Trump offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One after their second summit, new series reveals

    Trump reportedly knew that Kim Jong Un had traveled to their second summit in Vietnam by train so offered to take him home on Air Force One instead.

  • I flew on the 2 largest US airlines in 2021 and couldn't believe how much better Delta was handling the pandemic over American

    American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have different opinions about health and safety, with one choosing to block seats and the other filling planes.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • It's not just Ted Cruz, Americans have been escaping to Mexico since the beginning of pandemic - here's why

    Heading south of the border on vacation has been one of the few American pastimes mostly unaffected by the pandemic for those who don't mind travel.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • Elon Musk set up a COVID-19 antibody study at SpaceX and got 4,300 employees to take part, according to reports

    Elon Musk reportedly took a personal interest in the study, and asked researchers to brief himself and top SpaceX executives.

  • Ted Cruz is being mocked over photos showing him loading bottles of water into a car as he seeks to rebuild his reputation after the Cancun vacation debacle

    Critics say the Twitter images of the senator loading water into a vehicle as part of disaster relief efforts appear to be staged.

  • A data error reduced a healthy 30-year-old man to the size of a thumb, qualifying him for a COVID-19 vaccination

    A computer glitch shrank Liam Thorp, from Liverpool, from 6 foot 2 inches tall to 6.2cm (2.4 inches).

  • Harrowing video from inside United flight 328 shows the engine on fire as plane spews debris across Colorado neighborhoods

    The plane dropped debris throughout several Colorado neighborhoods, including a massive piece that narrowly missed someone's home.

  • Kerr: Green 'crossed the line' in Warriors' loss to Hornets

    Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game. Rozier finished with 36 points, his fourth straight 30-point game. The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with the jump ball.

  • Wealthy Florida couple give different accounts of violent confrontation

    Police respond to a call from a man claiming an intruder brutally attacked him and his wife, but everything changes after the wife tells her side of the story.

  • Three dead and two wounded after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop

    Argument broke out when suspect had loaded weapon in store, police say

  • These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.

    Courtesy Vanessa Kon At 11 years old, Olivia Nguyen was the oldest of three siblings. She was smart and sassy, and loved making playlists with songs from Coldplay and U2, music written before she was born.Her brother, Edison, 8, was quiet and articulate. He loved the color green and taking photos of anything in his path, especially sunsets.Their youngest sibling, Colette, turned everything into a song. Nicknamed Coco, the 5-year-old was known for donning sparkly pink dresses and shoes.Early Tuesday morning, the children and their grandmother, 75-year-old Loan Le, lost their lives when their Texas home erupted in flames. The fatal blaze may have started from a fireplace—which their mother had lit up to keep them warm amid the state’s power outages and freezing cold temperatures.The Nguyen children and their grandma Loan are among more than 30 people in the Lonestar State who died this week amid the extreme weather crisis that nearly decimated the state’s power grid.Before the fire, the family was without power for eight hours and huddled together in their two-story house in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston. It’s unclear how the blaze spread; the bedrooms are upstairs and the fireplace is downstairs.Vanessa Kon, the children’s aunt, said the family is awaiting answers on what started the house fire. While they’re focused on mourning the kids, they also have questions for state officials who were woefully unprepared for the unprecedented disaster, which left millions of residents without heat, electricity, or water.“We don’t know what happened,” Kon told The Daily Beast. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”According to Fox 26 in Houston, authorities were called to the Nguyen residence around 2 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. One fire official said a first responder had to restrain the children’s mother, Jackie, from rushing back inside the home.The children’s father, Nathan Nguyen, is separated from Jackie and lives in another home in Sugar Land.Kon and her siblings were comforting Nathan at his house throughout the week and on Saturday. The home, once so dedicated to Olivia, Edison, and Colette, now seemed empty.The walls are covered in paintings he made with the children. One room has a collection of different paints and canvases so they could make art together. The refrigerator has three tubs of butter because they all loved baking cookies. In Colette’s bedroom, a mermaid costume rested on the bed, along with a pair of dolls.Kon said Nathan bought matching shoes for himself and his little ones, and he enjoyed wearing matching swim trunks with Edison.“Everything is about the kids,” Kon said of Nguyen, 41, who is a beloved family physician in a small-town nearby called Wharton. “It’s so devastating.”Kon said Nguyen is in the process of divorcing Jackie but had custody of the kids every weekend or sometimes more, especially in the summer. He last saw them about a week before they died and was planning on picking them up on Friday.But on Tuesday morning, Jackie’s brother called with soul-crushing news: There was a fire and all three of his babies didn’t make it. Jackie and a female friend who was staying over had escaped the inferno with minor burns.“My brother was like, ‘What is this? A joke?’ He didn’t believe it,” Kon said.“It’s just so sad,” she added. “He only had three [kids]. All three are gone.”“I really want someone to take this pain away from him, you know. It’s just unbearable for him. It’s so surreal. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Kon told The Daily Beast.Kon said Nathan is a shining example of a father. She’s never seen him yell or raise his voice; he’s incredibly patient. Last week, he stopped by three different restaurants so all the kids got what they wanted for lunch. “He’s that dad,” Kon said. “He would always plan stuff with them. Always do something. It’s not like they’re sitting at home, doing nothing. He takes vacation with each of his kids separately.”Now Nathan is planning for a funeral—and the weeks and months that come next.He hopes to set up a tuition assistance fund for St. Laurence Catholic School, where his kids attended elementary school and a place that they loved.Kon organized a GoFundMe page to help plant the seeds of the school foundation.Meanwhile, Jackie’s classmates at Rice University’s business school created another GoFundMe page to support her and future charity in the children’s names.In a message from Jackie that was posted on the page, the grieving mom said she wanted to create a foundation with themes that would “reflect the kids’ as individuals,” including: performance visual arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy.“At the end of the day, we want this all to mean something, and that your kind intentions are also honored in a meaningful and lasting way,” she said. “Our hearts are broken right now. However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through.”Both Jackie and Loan were dedicated to the children.Loan loved being close to her grandkids and was actively involved in their lives. She could be found in numerous Facebook photos with Jackie and the children—including proudly posing with them at St. Laurence Catholic School for Grandparents' Day. She was also often pictured with her son, David Pham, and his kids.In October, Loan shared pictures of herself and the two sets of grandkids on social media. Edison and Olivia held a pillow with the word “family.”https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2513820698910859&set=a.1378592475767026Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • Ron Kim, a New York Democrat who's called out Cuomo's nursing home coverup for months, says it's time for the governor to face the music

    The progressive Democrat talked with Insider about fighting for the truth about New York's nursing home deaths, and facing Cuomo's wrath.