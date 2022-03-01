Mask Option In Ossining Schools Starts Wednesday

OSSINING, NY — New York's school mask mandate will end Wednesday, and Ossining schools Superintendent Ray Sanchez wants the community, now returned from winter break, to prepare.

"I would like to share an important message regarding mask wearing in the schools," he wrote Sunday night. "Today, Governor Hochul announced that the mask mandate will be lifted effective March 2, 2022. As a result, on Wednesday, we can expect mask wearing by students and staff in all district buildings will be optional. Parents and guardians will continue to have the option of having their child wear a mask while in school. Please speak with your children regarding this decision. This is a family decision that must be treated with mutual respect by all."

Sanchez said educators are awaiting more guidance from the state, and said he expected to share more information early in the week.

He also reminded parents COVID-19 at-home tests are available for pick-up at all district schools, free of charge.





