What to Know Now About Masks and Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise sharply in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization still say that healthy people who aren’t caring for someone who is sick don’t need to wear face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

But in recent days, some health experts have begun suggesting that, perhaps, we should all be wearing masks of some kind. Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., said as much in a report he authored for the American Enterprise Institute.

Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said in an appearance on CNN this week that both the task force and the CDC are considering updating their mask guidance for people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the CDC’s current guidance, plain, loose-fitting surgical masks, tighter-fitting N95 respirators, which filter out 95 percent of airborne particles, and reusable face masks, sometimes called dust masks, aren’t very effective when worn by those who aren’t ill or taking care of those who are.

And in the U.S., health officials want to ensure that healthcare workers who are in close contact with sick people and thus at higher risk for COVID-19, have access to the very limited supply.

But guidance on masks may be shifting because, in large part, we can't always tell who is ill and who isn't.

“If you put a mask on someone who is ill, they are less likely to spread the virus to others,” says Tom Frieden, M.D., a former director of the CDC. “That includes people who don’t have symptoms. We know people who don’t have symptoms can spread the virus."

So, what should consumers do as we await new guidance from the CDC? While the evidence isn’t conclusive and the experts don’t all agree, here’s what you need to know right now about mask use amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Protection Might Masks Provide?

Some experts say that there's little reason for the average person to wear a mask. “In the research that’s been done, we don’t see any benefit at the community level for wearing the mask,” says Amanda McClelland, M.P.H., a senior vice president at Vital Strategies, a public health organization that focuses on global health threats.

Still, some evidence suggests that masks may be useful for this group, although the extent of any potential benefit is unclear. A 2011 Cochrane review of 67 studies found mask use, handwashing, and isolating sick people, especially when used together, can be effective in containing viral epidemics.

And studies of dorms and other high-density settings like households do show some efficacy for masks, according to Raina MacIntyre, Ph.D., professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales Sydney. For instance, a 2010 study found that the combination of mask use, providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and education about hand and cough hygiene, reduced the prevalence of flu-like illness inside a college dorm more than only hand and cough hygiene education. “If they work in high transmission settings, they should also work in low intensity settings,” out in the community, MacIntyre says.

In the case of COVID-19, having everyone wear masks may reduce the spread of the virus by people who are infected but not experiencing symptoms, says Donald K. Milton, M.D., Dr.P.H., a professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of Maryland. A significant share—perhaps as many as a quarter, by some estimates—of people with COVID-19 show no symptoms.

“The argument is that since anyone can be infected without knowing it and spread the infection, that everyone should wear masks,” Milton says. “In the U.S., where we are not prepared to test rapidly and aggressively trace and quarantine all contacts, surgical masks could be helpful.”

Should You Consider a Mask?

Healthcare workers should use masks to protect themselves when taking care of patients suspected of having COVID-19, according to the CDC. People with symptoms that might signal COVID-19—such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath—should also wear a mask when they are around others, to limit the spread of infection, the CDC says.

But if you’re caring for someone who may have COVID-19, you should consider wearing a mask, according to the CDC and WHO. The reason: So far, the novel coronavirus is thought to spread mainly between people who have close contact—meaning within 6 feet—with each other. That’s how far droplets of bodily fluid that might contain infectious virus are likely able to travel through a cough or sneeze, the CDC says.

But in some instances, especially certain hospital procedures, the virus may be able to float in smaller particles in the air, a process known as aerosol transmission.

For the rest of us, whether to wear a mask is a harder question to answer definitively. The supply of surgical masks and N95s, which are both meant to be used by healthcare workers for one patient and then thrown away, continues to be severely strained.

In fact, stocks are so low that the CDC has issued guidance on extending the life of protective gear, such as using one mask to care for multiple patients.

“I don’t think we are at the point where there is strong evidence that mask wearing by the general public will be helpful, and I don’t think it is prudent to advocate for this when there are real concerns for healthcare workers,” says Amesh Adalja, M.D., an infectious disease physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. MacIntyre, too, says that surgical masks and N95 respirators need to be saved for healthcare workers right now.

But some countries have advised broader mask use. In China, for example, authorities have recommended that people who work in high-density areas wear a mask; in Hong Kong authorities have recommended wearing a disposable mask when taking public transportation.

Such recommendations "could be considered" more globally if we're able to dramatically increase the available mask supply, according to an article published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal in March.

While evidence that masks used outside of healthcare prevent respiratory infections from spreading is still scant, the authors write, people at higher risk for the disease may want to consider wearing a surgical mask when in high-risk areas, where there are crowds of potentially infected people.

It may also be rational to recommend that anyone in quarantine who needs to go outside wears a mask "to prevent potential asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission," they write.

What About Homemade Masks?

One suggestion making the rounds is for the rest of us to use homemade masks that are reusable and washable, constructed from materials like cloth scraps, since this wouldn’t further stress the supply of medical masks.

But evidence on their effectiveness is mixed. A study published in The BMJ in 2015 found that healthcare workers using cloth masks were more likely to be infected with respiratory diseases than those who used disposable surgical masks, even when workers washed them at the end of each of their shifts.

Two laboratory studies, one published in 2013 in the journal Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness by scientists with Public Health England and another published in Plos One in 2008 by scientists in the Netherlands, have demonstrated that masks made of household materials, such as T-shirt scraps, tea cloths, or vacuum bags, aren’t as effective at blocking particles of virus in droplets and aerosols as surgical masks. Still, they did provide some protection, especially, according to the Public Health England study, those made of vacuum bags, tea towels, and blended cotton fabric.

So far, federal health officials haven’t given a clear answer on whether making, wearing, or reusing such a mask is a good idea for most people. Doing so would require some specific instructions on the best way to make one, the best materials to use, and how to safely wear and clean one once you’ve made it. Some mask “recipes” are available online, such as this one from a Wisconsin hospital asking for donations of homemade masks as a supplement to their supplies.

Even manufactured surgical masks and N95 respirator use can be tricky for people who aren’t trained and used to them. In fact, healthcare workers must take an annual test to prove that they can properly fit and seal an N95 mask. (If you do wear a disposable mask, wash your hands before putting the mask on, then try not to touch it. If you do, wash your hands again. Discard the mask as soon as it’s damp. To remove it, handle the elastic around your ears, not the front of the mask, throw it away immediately—either in a closed plastic bag or a bin with a lid—and wash your hands again. Don’t reuse the mask.)

While some experts say wearing a homemade or purchased mask may help you remember not to touch your face, others note that they can be uncomfortable, leading wearers to adjust them often. Or, you might take a mask off to eat or drink, then put it back on afterward. That defeats the purpose, says McClelland at Vital Strategies. “People contaminate themselves more by touching the mask and taking it on and off their face.”

As Frieden, the former CDC director, pointed out in a media call this week, masks may also create a false sense of security. And mask wearers still need to continue other safety measures, including social distancing, experts say.

“Because homemade ones are not even as effective at filtering out virus as commercial surgical masks, which are not great, people should be aware that these are not protective and should not do anything you would not do without one of them on,” Milton says.

Best Steps For Prevention

Until we get more clarity from federal health officials about mask use, everyone should take the following steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infections.

First: Practice social distancing. Stay home as much as possible, and when you do have to go out, avoid crowds and keep 6 feet between you and others.

“Impeccable hand hygiene is [also] key,” says Isaac Bogoch, M.D., an epidemiologist and associate professor of infectious disease in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. That’s to protect you from exposure to droplets of fluid from coughs or sneezes that contain the virus.

Wash hands frequently, scrubbing thoroughly for the recommended 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer when you can’t get to a sink—after touching a handrail or door handle, on public transit, or using a shared keyboard at the library, for example.

Abstaining from touching your face is also important, because that’s how germs get transferred from your hands to your mouth or nose, and enter your body. “It’s easy to say but hard to do,” Bogoch says, but now is the time to make this a habit.

And of course, cover any coughs or sneezes with a tissue, and if you can’t, sneeze or cough into the crook of your elbow.

