Mask Requirement Changes At DC Public Schools Starting Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC — Starting Wednesday, students, teachers and staff members at D.C. Public Schools will no longer be required to wear a mask inside.

The following information appeared in a Friday afternoon post on the official DCPS Twitter account:

"Starting Wednesday, March 16 — and consistent with the latest health guidance and the current low levels in D.C. — masks will be optional for students, staff, and visitors in DC Public Schools, DCPS offices, and on OSSE-DOT transportation."

The level for community transmission in the District of COVID-19 remains low, according to the latest CDC metrics.

When DCPS reopened for in-person learning last August, all students and staff members were required to wear masks and social distance while inside.

In January, students, staff members and teachers were required to provide proof a negative COVID-19 test before returning from winter break.

