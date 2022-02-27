🌱 Mask Requirements Lifted + Sister City Relationship

Hello again, Roanoke! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Roanoke Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Roanoke Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Roanoke long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

Here are the top three stories in Roanoke today:

Roanoke County Public Schools has announced that all mask requirements for students and staff have been lifted. The requirements will be lifted on Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on the spread of COVID-19. Students and staff are being encouraged to continue wearing masks if they choose to do so. (WSET) A man was killed on Roanoke's Bent Mountain Road on Saturday. John Conley Jr. was driving his 21998 BMW 323i at a high rate of speed before colliding with a bridge abutment. Conley was pronounced dead at the scene with authorities reporting that no evidence of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the crash. (WFIR News Talk Radio) Governor Youngkin has called for Roanoke to end its relationship with sister city Pskov, Russia. The request was issued in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. The relationship has been in place since Oct. 1992 furnishing Pskov with medical supplies meant for orphanages, hospitals, and hospice. (WSLS 10)

Live Irish Music Session at Big Lick Brewing Co. (6:00 PM)



Camp Registration at the Roanoke Valley SPCA is currently open. These unique camps provide hands-on activities at local veterinary clinics. Scholarships are being provided by the Sam & Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation. (RVSPCA.org)

Did you know that the Roanoke city manager has a blog? Click to read the latest entries posted by the city manager. (Roanokeva.org)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

