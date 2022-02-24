🌱 New Mask Rules + Snailblitz With Natural History Museum

Good morning, Los Angeles, and happy National Tortilla Chip Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine, but cool. High: 61 Low: 40.

Here are the top five stories in Los Angeles today:

Mark the date and time! Vaccinated L.A. County residents can go maskless as of 12 a.m. Friday. “Only 36 percent of Los Angeles County residents have received a booster shot, and only 74 percent of eligible residents 5 and older have been vaccinated.” (Patch) We learned Wednesday that the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHMLA) wants you to participate in Snailblitz. This is an event where you “find, photograph, and send pictures of the snails and slugs you see.” “Last year, the museum received 1,000 observations and documented 50 different species.” There’s even a snail bingo for the kids! (KCRW) Wednesday’s reports show that there were 29,508 “theft from vehicle reports in 2021.” This is a marked increase from 2020 when the number was 27,589. On the bright side, it is considerably fewer than the 33,055 incidents reported in 2018. (@CrosstownLA) We learned Friday that city-run Los Angeles art institutions have still not reopened. This is in stark contrast to the art spaces that are not “overseen by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA).” Insiders blame a “leadership crisis and lack of transparency that have left many of these community-focused spaces to operate with very little support.” (The Art Newspaper) The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is celebrating its 250th year. Archbishop J. H. Gomez announced Wednesday that he plans to mark the occasion with an “11-mile ‘spiritual pilgrimage’ past eight of the archdiocese’s parishes in April.” “‘Camino: A Walk with Jesus,’ will take place Saturday, April 2, starting at 9 a.m. at the Mission San Gabriel and ending with a closing prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.” All are invited! (My News LA)

Today in Los Angeles:



Connecting Hydrogen Supply and Demand at Japan House Los Angeles (9 AM)

Xeomin Event at the Dylan Keith Salon (10 AM)

NAACP Live! At Hollywood / Highland (11 AM)

SOCO Fundraiser at MochiNut (3:30 PM to 6 PM)

From my notebook:

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief nominee Kristin Crowley sits down to talk with LA CityView35 about her career and the path that has led her to become LAFD's top firefighter. (Facebook)

Senior Lead Officer Robert Solorio, of the Los Angeles Police Department, says "Don't Overshare Your Personal Information - Be Aware" (Nextdoor)

A Beachwood Canyon neighbor is missing a cat! They just got him last night, and he got out today. He will likely be hiding somewhere nearby. He is microchipped but does not have a collar. (Nextdoor)

