  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New mask rules trust Americans will be honest about vaccine status. Experts say they'll lie.

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement Thursday that fully vaccinated people largely no longer need to wear a mask has left many Americans wondering: If there are no enforcement measures, won't people just lie about their vaccination status?

Public health officials have admitted that the honor system will play a large role in the new rules.

"I mean, you're going to be depending on people being honest enough to say whether they were vaccinated or not and responsible enough to be wearing ... a mask," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top epidemiologist, told CNN Thursday.

There's long been talk of a "vaccine passport" model of enforcement in the U.S., where vaccination status grants or limits a person's ability to travel or enter certain spaces. But such a program is mostly a theory currently, and multiple businesses have announced that they won't be asking customers to prove their vaccine status if they shop unmasked.

'Vaccine passports' are coming: Honor system, paper cards won't cut it for COVID vaccine verification, experts say

Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix: Stores no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers

And while businesses and politicians say they trust Americans to be honest, experts on human behavior aren't so sure.

Michael McCullough, a psychology professor at the University of California, San Diego, said the new guidance will enable unvaccinated people to flout rules with "impunity."

"Many will lie. Many are lying, have been lying," he said. "In some ways, this is a really perfect recipe for lots of people to be dishonest about whether they got vaccinated. They can say, well, everyone who really is worried about it has gone out and done it, and my personal risk is low."

People lie all the time

In general, most people lie about once a day, and about 25% of people lie about "consequential things," according to Michael Cunningham, a psychologist at the University of Louisville who has done 35 years of research on lying, cheating and stealing.

Researchers have long studied lying through a variety of approaches – self-reported surveys, fact checking school and job applications, recruiting participants for recorded interviews and analyzing diary entries.

Many of our daily lies relate to the "expectation maintenance theory of lying," Cunningham said – that you try to maintain cordial social relations by telling people what they want to hear.

"Most of the time, we don’t lie for malicious reasons," said Kang Lee, a professor at the University of Toronto who studies honesty and deception. "I don’t like to get you into trouble. We lie sometimes for pro-social reasons. I want to spare your feelings."

Mask rules invite deception

The greater the incentive and the lower the risk, the more likely we are to lie, researchers said.

That's a major problem in the context of differing rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, Lee said. It's "very, very likely people are going to lie ... because there’s no verification system and no punishment."

"This is not going to work. When people show up at the grocery store, if you ask them, have you gotten the vaccination, they’ll be more likely to say yes," Lee said.

And if the first few days are any indication, many businesses don't even plan on asking customers their status, giving customers even less of a moral dilemma.

"There is this universal or global phenomenon that people have a strong desire to see themselves as honest," said Alain Cohn, a behavioral economist at the University of Michigan who has studied whether people are likely to return lost wallets. "The big problem is how to activate and make sure people cannot rationalize a bad behavior. ... They can always find a good reason why it’s OK to lie or tell a half-truth."

That's the problem with the COVID-19 vaccination honor code, Cohn said.

"I’m just worried that these people will find some self-serving justifications for not getting vaccinated without feeling bad about it," he said.

Latest COVID-19 updates: Essential workers raise concerns about new CDC mask guidance; mask mandates fall in some s

Masking: Starbucks makes masks optional for vaccinated customers starting Monday, except where local mandates remain

Recent surveys indicate more than a quarter of all Americans say they don't want a COVID-19 vaccine. Imagine if about a quarter of that subgroup lies about their status in order to go maskless, Cunningham said.

"People will absolutely be deceptive," Cunningham said. "Its going to be a relatively small fraction of the population, but it’s going to be a meaningful fraction of the population."

Right now, only about 36% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. People who are unvaccinated are still at a high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, especially when spending time inside without a mask.

Do honor systems ever work?

In low-stakes situations, honor systems can work well, researchers said. Unmanned farm stands, for example, where patrons take crops and leave behind payment, have proven successful across the country.

"It does capitalize on the fact that the majority of people are honest and even altruistic," said Arthur Caplan, a bioethics professor at NYU School of Medicine. "And some people will be flattered that you trust them enough and will overcompensate, and that will make up for those that have been dishonest. But you don’t use the honor system for selling houses."

In higher-stakes settings, such as test-taking, some institutions have seen a slew of honor code violations in recent years, particularly amid the pandemic, when millions of students are taking tests from home.

Just last month, West Point officials expelled eight cadets and required more than 50 others to repeat a year of instruction after the most extensive cheating scandal in more than 40 years at the Army's renowned academy with a reputation for moral rectitude. And last week, Dartmouth College accused 17 medical students of cheating on remote tests.

Lee said he recently published a study finding that, for exams in pre-pandemic times that were not proctored and were based on honor codes, cheating rates were as high as 80%.

"If you entrust someone to trust their morality in something that has such high stakes as an exam, they are more likely to ignore their moral code and get ahead," Lee said.

Caplan said he's nervous people will feel justified in lying because the vaccine issue has become so politicized in the U.S.

"It isn't just an honor system. Many people don’t want the vaccine on ideological grounds," Caplan said. "It's not the same as saying we’re going to rely on you to pay at checkout."

Lee agreed.

"My intuition is, given the situation, a lot of people feel they are justified not to take vaccinations," he said. "Therefore, they are going to feel more justified to lie to you as well."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New mask rules trust Americans will be honest about vaccine status

Recommended Stories

  • Is it really safe to ditch masks if fully vaccinated? Experts split on new CDC guidance

    The new CDC guidance says fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, in most cases.

  • The CDC says fully vaccinated people can go without a mask: What does this mean for kids?

    Those who are unvaccinated still need to wear a mask to protect against COVID-19.

  • As Three-Star Restaurants Go Vegan, a Top Chef Remakes a Classic Dish

    (Bloomberg) -- Editor’s Note: As more people are working from home, Bloomberg Pursuits is running a weekly Lunch Break column that highlights a notable recipe from a favorite cookbook and the hack that makes it genius.The plant-based revolution might be powered by burgers, but now chefs at the top ranks of the culinary universe are jumping on board.Eleven Madison Park, which has been ranked as the world’s best restaurant, revealed that the menu will be basically vegan when it reopens on June 10 in Manhattan. In Healdsburg, Calif., Kyle and Katina Connaughton, the owners of the Michelin three-star SingleThread Farm and Restaurant, have announced they will open a plant-based restaurant and café in the wine country downtown in late summer. Chefs, like their customers, are motivated by everything from health and environmental concerns to the opportunity to be creative with plant-based foods. “A piece of fish, meat—there aren’t that many different ways to prepare them. If you have a beet, an eggplant, the opportunities feel endless,” EMP’s chef-owner Daniel Humm told Bloomberg.The vegan market continues to grow. Retail plant-based food sales hit $7 billion in 2020 and grew 27% over the past year; $2.1 billion was invested in plant-based food companies last year, according to the Plant-Based Food Association. Beef, meanwhile, could become the new coal.In the U.K., the acclaimed four-year-old Root restaurant in Bristol is not a strictly vegan establishment. But it has been vegetable-forward since its inception and continues to move toward a more plant-based menu. “We opened Root with at-least six sides of meat or fish; now we have one—sometimes two—on the menu,” says head chef and owner Rob Howell.Howell has compiled his top recipes from his restaurant in Root: Small Vegetable Plates, a Little Meat on the Side (Bloomsbury; $32). Like the restaurant, the book isn’t vegan: In addition to a chapter that addresses meat, fish, and shellfish, there’s a cheese section. But most of the book is given over to alluring vegetable dishes, with several vegan recipes that don’t hit you over the head with their label, such as deep-fried celeriac that can be made with oat milk in place of buttermilkand tempura spring onions with sweet chili sauce. But rising above them all is an old-school mushrooms on toast.“We have an amazing mushroom grower close to the restaurant, which means they are available to us all year round,” says Howell about the dish, which is a menu staple at Root.The dish is the platonic ideal of mushroom soup meets sandwich: Quickly sautéed, just-tender chunks of fungi are piled high on bread beneath a creamy sauce that drips down the sides. Howell is smart to serve his version on focaccia—the puffy, oil-infused base makes it even more monumental. It’s especially lovely for spring, when fresh mushrooms abound in farmers markets after any rainy day.Although Howell proclaims mushrooms on toast as “one of those classic dishes with which it’s best not to meddle,” he does a sleight-of-hand trick with the signature cream sauce, subbing in an easily made, thick almond milk. The end result is, as the cliché goes, a dish you wouldn’t know was vegan. The tangy, green peppercorn almond “cream” sauce—punched up with an optional dash of brandy and hot sauce that counterbalances the sweetness of the nuts—is also great on tofu, rice, and anywhere you want a silky sop with a bite that also delivers a powerful dose of comfort. (It’s broken out below so you can make it separately.) For those of us who don’t cook vegan-style often enough, it also hints at the work that’s currently going on behind the scenes at a handful of America’s top kitchens—and what we’re about to see. The following recipe is adapted from Root, by Rob Howell. Testers note: Classic Worcestershire sauce contains anchovies. Vegan versions are available at specialty food stores and by mail order.Mushrooms on Toast With Almond CreamServes 4For the sauce5 oz. whole or slivered blanched almonds (about 1 ½ cups)2 oz. good quality olive oil1 ¼ cups water½ cup vegan Worcestershire sauce, plus more to taste2 tbsp. green peppercorns in brine, drained1 tsp. Dijon mustard, plus more to taste1 tsp. sugarPinch of cracked black pepperPinch of saltSplash of Tabasco (optional)Splash of brandy (optional), to tasteFor the mushrooms3 tbsp. vegetable oil12 oz. wild or good-quality mushrooms, large ones chopped into bite-size pieces1 tsp. lemon juice2 tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley4 squares of focacciaFor the peppercorn sauce, put the almonds, oil, and water in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Pass through a sieve into a bowl, pressing down on the solid.Put the Worcestershire sauce, peppercorns, mustard, sugar, pepper, salt, and Tabasco (optional) in a medium saucepan over moderate heat. Boil until the liquid has reduced by about two-thirds, about 4–5 minutes.Add the almond milk and allow the sauce to come to boil again. Reduce the heat and simmer for 2 minutes, giving the sauce a good whisk to fully combine. Check the seasoning and add a splash of brandy or a little additional mustard to taste, if necessary. Set aside and keep warm. For the mushrooms, heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Add the mushrooms and season with a good amount of salt (it’s surprising how much salt mushrooms can take). Leave the mushrooms to cook for 30 seconds, then give them a toss in the pan and cook again for a further 30 seconds, just until tender. Add the lemon juice and chopped parsley. Remove from the heat and taste to check the seasoning.Meanwhile preheat the broiler or a grill pan. Toast the foccacio until golden on both sides. If necessary, reheat the peppercorn sauce. If it’s too thick, loosen it with a mixture of water and olive oil. To serve, spoon the mushrooms on to the focaccia toast and spoon over the hot peppercorn sauce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia has suspended distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca PLC's novel coronavirus vaccine to run tests for sterility and toxicity following the death of a 22-year-old man a day after immunisation, the health ministry said on Sunday. The "CTMAV547" batch consists of 448,480 vaccine doses that arrived in the Southeast Asian nation last month - part of a delivery of more than 3.85 million doses from the COVAX Facility, backed by the World Health Organization. Some of the doses have been distributed in the capital city Jakarta and the province of North Sulawesi, as well as given to the military, the ministry said in a statement.

  • Blood tests are speeding up drug trials for intractable conditions like Alzheimer's

    Diagnostics that can identify biomarkers of disease in the blood are helping speed drug trials for intractable conditions like Alzheimer's.Why it matters: Blood biomarker diagnostics can help pharmaceutical companies identify the right patients to enroll in drug trials for difficult-to-diagnose neurological conditions without resorting to more expensive and invasive methods like brain scans or spinal taps.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The FDA is due to make a decision by June 7 on Biogen's aducanumab drug, which if approved would be the first drug ever authorized to slow the course of a form of dementia found in some 6 million Americans.The decision will be fraught — an advisory panel to the FDA declined to endorse the drug in November, saying there was not enough evidence of its effectiveness.Between the lines: Potential Alzheimer's drugs have continually disappointed in trials, in part because identifying potential trial participants in the earliest stages of the disease has been so difficult."Historically by the time you present with dementia, it's very difficult for a drug to reverse it," says Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO of the diagnostics company Quanterix. "By recruiting patients long before dementia, you increase the probability that the trial is going to be successful."How it works: Quanterix's testing platform has been able to identify very small levels in the blood of a protein linked to Alzheimer's disease called neurofilament light chain (NfL), a biomarker of neuronal death.NfL is found in greater concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid, but detecting it there requires painful and expensive spinal taps."We can identify elevations in NfL 16 years before dementia symptoms set in," says Hrusovsky. That predictive ability, plus the relatively low cost and ease of a blood test, makes it ideal for screening patients.What's next: While blood biomarker tests like Quanterix's will most immediately be useful for trial screening, Hrusovsky envisions a future where such diagnostics could be used to identify early signs of brain disease or injury in the general public.Go deeper: Scientists hunt for antiviral drugs to fight COVID-19More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jaguars to have no tryout players, including Tim Tebow

    As veterans like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kelvin Benjamin attempt to resurrect their careers by participating in rookie minicamps on a tryout basis, one team currently considering bringing a veteran back to the league after nine years of not playing is having no tryout candidates at the 2021 rookie minicamp. According to the Jaguars, they [more]

  • Some Minnesota high schools ditch the dance at non-traditional proms.

    Anoka High School junior Josie Klimmek wasn't disappointed when she learned that this year's prom wouldn't include dancing. Instead, she cheered the chance to dress up for a "fun, laid back hangout situation" with her classmates. The school opted for a "mask-erade party": a night of rides — in formal wear — at the Mall of America's Nickelodeon Universe. The theme for the event, "A roller ...

  • Mixed messages? Some major retailers drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated

    "It's almost like the Wild Wild West," a Massachusetts restaurant spokesperson said, referring to the new CDC mask guidance, but the lack of action by the state.

  • IRA killers behind deaths of 500 UK soldiers escaped justice despite veterans facing ‘witch hunt’

    The terrorists behind the killings of more than 500 British soldiers during the Troubles have escaped justice, an analysis of historic murders shows, fueling anger over the continued pursuit of veterans through the courts. A trawl of reported deaths of troops both in Northern Ireland and on the mainland shows that authorities failed to catch or else prosecute the killers in the vast majority of cases. In total, according to The Telegraph’s analysis, the murders of 516 soldiers went unpunished. Police and prosecutors secured convictions in just 71 cases, while in an additional five killings, the convictions were subsequently overturned on appeal. Veterans have repeatedly complained that they are being unfairly pursued through the courts for deaths as long as half a century ago, while terrorist suspects are no longer under scrutiny. Lawyers and politicians have argued that soldiers are currently disproportionately much more likely to face prosecution, not least because the Ministry of Defence (MoD) kept paperwork for all shootings committed by troops sent to Northern Ireland to keep the peace. Last week, two soldiers - known only as Soldier A and Soldier C - walked free from court after they were acquitted of the murder of Joe McCann, an Official IRA commander, who was shot and killed in 1971. Theirs was the first so-called ‘legacy’ trial, although others are in the pipeline.

  • How Is It Possible J.Lo's Legs Look Stronger Now Than 20 Years Ago?

    Well, she doesn't take rest days and crushes the leg press machine.

  • Coronavirus vaccines are more extraordinary in the real world than in trials - even in the face of variants

    In Pfizer's case, the shot also seems to yield fewer instances of side effects like headache, fatigue, and muscle pain than it did in clinical trials.

  • Woman responds to police officer who liked her on dating app after reportedly macing her at Black Lives Matter rally

    ‘Is this a joke?’ clip’s caption reads

  • Some early U.S. data suggest May jobs report could echo April weakness

    Some initial U.S. jobs data for May are showing signs of weakness, raising the possibility that April's disappointing employment report was not just a one-time blip. The closely watched May jobs report will be based on surveys that will ask businesses about levels of payroll employment as of this week. Measures of shift work at around 35,000 firms both large and small that are tracked by time management firm UKG foreshadowed the weak April jobs report.

  • How to pan sear a steak to perfection

    This episode of ITK's Cooking Class is all about making a mouthwatering steak at home.

  • Joe Biden's Venmo account was discovered by reporters in 'less than 10 minutes'

    After The New York Times reported President Joe Biden had used Venmo to send his grandchildren money, Buzzfeed reporters located his account.

  • NBC's fall schedule: Zero comedies, a third 'Law & Order' but no 'This Is Us'

    NBC, the first broadcaster to unveil its fall schedule, has six shows from producer Dick Wolf, but few laughs as it caters to loyal TV viewers.

  • The body of a KPMG executive was discovered near a college campus almost 7 months after he went missing

    James Alan White was reported missing in October 2020. Dallas Police are currently investigating his disappearance and death.

  • Former USC president’s son defends father, calls USC a ‘toxic atmosphere’

    Former USC President Bob Caslen, who resigned days ago, was “set up for failure” by the board of trustees from the start, his son said.

  • Arizona audit divides wobbling state GOP

    State Senate Republicans' audit of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County has others worried the party is marginalizing itself ahead of the midterms.

  • Americans have few options to prove they're fully vaccinated

    Most Americans will not be able to get a "vaccine passport" soon.