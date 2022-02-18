Mask Wearing To Be Optional In Wallingford Schools

WALLINGFORD, CT — The wearing of masks in Wallingford Public Schools will be optional for students and staff on school grounds beginning Feb. 28, Superintendent Danielle Bellizzi announced Friday.

Bellizzi said all current COVID -19 mitigation strategies will continue to be implemented until further notice.

Following Gov. Ned Lamont’s recommendation, the state legislature voted to extend the statewide school mask mandate through Feb. 28. After that, local officials have the option to set mask policy.

“Revisions will be made to the Wallingford Public Schools Reopening Plan Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, which will include a mask optional provision, including new language that addresses the response to any Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education Guidance,” Bellizzi wrote in a message to families. “We will communicate additional information regarding mitigation strategies, isolation timelines, and other COVID-related issues once we have received and considered anticipated guidance from the State Department of Health.”

The issues will be discussed during a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Robert F. Parisi Town Council Chambers.

Bellizzi said parents should clearly communicate with their children regarding their expectations for mask-wearing.

Once masking is optional, Bellizzi said teachers, administrators, nurses, and support staff will not be responsible for monitoring student mask-wearing.

Masks will be available for staff and students.

“Mask wearing, while welcome, will not be enforced by the schools unless the Commissioners of Education and Early Education, in consultation with the Commissioner of Public Health issues the requirement for masks in schools,” Bellizzi wrote. “Should such an Order be issued, Wallingford Public Schools will once again enforce wearing masks for students and staff.

“Should a localized outbreak of the virus occur, Wallingford Public Schools may elect to reinstate the mask requirement for all students and staff. This determination will be made through consultation with local health officials.”

Masks will still be required to be worn on school buses due to the current federal order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bellizzi said the school district will continue to publish COVID-19 numbers on Friday afternoons and those numbers will continue to be updated each day on the district website COVID Dashboard.

Principals will continue to alert families and staff if there is a case in a classroom (Grades PreK-5); on the team (Grades (6-8) and in the school (Grades 9-12), according to Bellizzi.

“Lastly, thank you to those who have reached out to share thoughts and express individual concerns on this topic,” Bellizzi wrote. “We are grateful to you for expressing your thoughts, ideas, and suggestions. We carefully considered input from all our stakeholders as we refined our COVID-19 response strategies to address the ever-changing guidelines related to the virus.”

This article originally appeared on the Wallingford Patch