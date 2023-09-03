Masked attackers open fire on van on highway, causing fiery crash, Colorado cops say

People wearing masks in an SUV opened fire on a van on a Colorado highway, causing a fiery crash, police reported.

The shooting, first considered a road-rage incident, may have been an attempted robbery, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

An SUV pulled in front of a Kia Sedona van at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on Highway 287 near Owl Canyon north of Fort Collins, sheriff’s officials said.

The SUV forced the van to stop, then people in masks inside the SUV began shooting at the van, officials said.

The van driver tried to flee, but lost control of the vehicle, which crashed and caught fire, officials said. Eight people were rescued from the van with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV and gunmen fled before deputies and emergency crews arrived.

The engine of an ambulance responding to the incident also caught fire, but it was unrelated to the van fire, sheriff’s officials said.

A KDVR helicopter captured video of the charred van.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586 or leave an anonymous tip at 970-221-6868.

