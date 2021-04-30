After masked bunnies, Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes

Chocolate bunnies wearing protective masks and holding vaccine syringes called L'Atch'a Azteka are seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lonzee
Yves Herman
·1 min read

By Yves Herman

LONZEE, Belgium (Reuters) - A Belgian chocolate company that put white masks on its Easter bunnies a year ago is now producing large chocolate syringes as it tries to keep step with the evolving trend of the coronavirus pandemic.

And as Belgium steps up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, specialist confectioner Cocoatree is also touting the natural health benefits of chocolate as a kind of "vaccine" in its own right against certain conditions.

"It's a symbol of hope and that's why I decided to create the (chocolate) vaccine," said company founder Genevieve Trepant.

Cocoatree, based in Lonzee, a village about 45 kilometres (30 miles) south of Brussels, has dubbed its chocolate syringes "L'Atch'a Azteka", a combination of the sound of a sneeze and ancient chocolate consumers, the Aztecs.

"A chocolate vaccine has a huge number of positive effects," Trepant added. "It's an anti-depressant. It has magnesium. Chocolate has many advantages, as people know, and above all it boosts the morale of the troops."

(Reporting by Yves Herman, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Gareth Jones)

    Paris Hilton during Cabana Pre-MTV Movie Awards Beauty Buffet – Day Two at Private Residence in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage) Picture this: It’s 2003, The Simple Life just aired its debut season, and Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are wearing trucker hats. Your crush, Ashton Kutcher, was just spotted courtside at the Lakers game wearing one, too. Now you want one, specifically from Von Dutch. A short while after, The New York Times deems them “not cool.” Defeated, you put the cap in a box in the back of your closet, where it has likely stayed for the past 15-plus years. Cut to 2021. Visible thongs, platform flip flops, candy rings, and low-rise jeans are all gearing for a comeback. Y2K trends are, to the dissent of many who grew up in the aughts, all the rage. So naturally, the headgear beloved by ‘00s A-listers is also making its way back into fashion’s good graces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by hot princess (@paris2000s) In April, Bella Hadid was spotted wearing low rise, baggy jeans with retro sneakers and a trucker hat while on vacation in Miami. Later in the month, Gigi Hadid followed suit, pairing her trucker hat — a custom style that says, “Gigi’s 26th on Bond St. Best Grilled Cheese In Manhattan,” on the front in honor of the model’s recent birthday party, which involved a grilled cheese food truck — with a sweatsuit and tall UGG boots. Rihanna, too, debuted a trucker hat recently, styling her Esso hat with an Adidas tracksuit, heeled Fenty flip flops, and a bowler bag from Prada’s collaboration with Adidas, while Gwen Stefani wore one to announce her engagement. LOS ANGELES CA – APRIL 12: Rihanna is seen at Wallys on April 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by 007 / photographer group /MEGA/GC Images) If right about now you wish that you didn’t part with your Von Dutch trucker hat, you can still participate in the trend: The brand just reissued many of their early aughts styles, making the second coming of the hat style inevitable. According to Ed Goldman, the general manager of Von Dutch, when the brand started to notice a resurgence of other ‘00s-era trends, they saw an opportunity for a comeback. “Our brand is taking advantage of the shift by expanding our offerings with new, elevated styles, [while] staying true to the staples that made us so popular,” Goldman tells Refinery29. In its fall ‘21 collection, the brand included other ‘00s fashion mainstays like bowler bags, low-rise flare jeans, and crop tops with decals. Goldman says the uptick in popularity this year has been so significant that it’s easily comparable to the success the brand saw in the ‘00s. “The only difference is which celebrities and consumers we see wearing [our brand],” he says. And just like in their original heyday, trucker hats aren’t only for the rich and famous. They’re a huge hit on TikTok, too. On the Gen Z platform, #TruckerHats has 1.4 million views and is loaded with videos of users ranking their favorite “ugly” fashion trends, including trucker hats, and showing off their next-gen Von Dutch styles. Maybe it’s just the cyclical nature of trends, combined with Gen Z’s obsession with styles from their birth years, that’s allowed for a Y2K fashion renaissance. That, or it’s rooted in the fact that so many people spent this year in their childhood homes, surrounded by their teenage belongings. Either way, trucker hats are back — and “that’s hot.” At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Kim Kardashian West Brought Back This Y2K LookFashion Has Long Loved A Visible ThongSophie Turner Wore A Controversial '00s Trend

  • American cities have long struggled to reform their police – but isolated success stories suggest community and officer buy-in might be key

    Getting police and community on board with reforms is crucial for success. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesThe guilty verdicts delivered against Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021, represented a landmark moment – but courtroom justice cannot deliver the sweeping changes most Americans feel are needed to improve policing in the U.S. As America continues to grapple with racism and police killings, federal action over police reform has stalled in Congress. But at the state level there is movement and steps toward reform are underway in many U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, Oakland and Portland, Oregon. Many of these efforts are geared toward ending specific practices, such as the granting of qualified immunity, through which officers are shielded from civil lawsuits, and the use of certain police neck holds and no-knock warrants. Mayors and city councils nationwide have also pushed reforms emphasizing accountability and transparency, with many working to create independent oversight commissions. It’s too soon to expect substantial improvement from these recently proposed remedies. But as scholars of criminal justice – one a former police officer of 10 years – we know America has been here before. From Ferguson to Baltimore and Oakland to Chicago, numerous city police departments have undergone transformation efforts following controversial police killings. But these and other reform movements haven’t lived up to their promises. Resisting change After the shooting death in Missouri of unarmed teen Michael Brown in 2014, police in Ferguson agreed to a reform program that included anti-bias training and an agreement to end stop, search and arrest practices that discriminate on the basis of race. But five years into the process, a report by the nonprofit Forward Through Ferguson found the reforms had done little to change policing culture or practice. This was backed up by a Ferguson Civilian Review Board report in July 2020 that found the “disparity in traffic stops between black and white residents appears to be growing.” Similarly, concerns over the quality of Baltimore’s police services persist despite federal oversight and reforms brought in after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody in 2015. Commentators have pointed to a resistance to change among officers and an inability to garner community buy-in as reasons for the slowdown in progress in Baltimore. Part of the problem, as seen with Baltimore, is that federal intervention does not appear to guarantee lasting change. Research shows that Department of Justice regulations aimed at reform only slightly reduce police misconduct. There is also no evidence that national efforts targeting the use of force alone mitigate police killings. Community-led reform One beacon of hope is the Cincinnati Police Department. Twenty years ago, residents in Cincinnati experienced events similar to what many cities have faced in more recent years. An unarmed Black man, Timothy Thomas, was shot dead by officers in 2001, sparking widespread unrest. It led Cincinnati to enter into a different model of reform: a collaborative agreement. After the death of Timothy Thomas in 2001, Cincinnati erupted. Mike Simons/Newsmakers via Getty Images Touted by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch as a national model for community-led police reform, the collaborative agreement saw the police department, civic government, police unions and local civil rights groups act in partnership for a reform program backed by court supervision. The resulting changes to use-of-force policies, a focus on community-based solutions to crime, and robust oversight brought about improved policing. A 2009 Rand evaluation of the collaborative agreement found it resulted in a reduction in crime, positive changes in citizens’ attitudes toward police and fewer racially biased traffic stops. There were also fewer use-of-force incidents and officer and arrestee injuries under the collaborative agreement. But it isn’t perfect. Cincinnati’s Black residents continue to be disproportionately arrested – likely owing to the concentration of crime, service calls and police deployments in predominantly Black neighborhoods. Figures from 2018 show Black Cincinnati residents were roughly three times as likely to be arrested as their white counterparts. Cincinnati’s collaborative agreement contained a number of elements that experts say are needed if police reforms are to be successful: strong leadership, flexible, goal-oriented approaches, effective oversight and externally regulated transparency. Moreover, it depended on police officials’ ability to cultivate community investment and overcome resistance from police officers and police unions. Community confidence is critical to police reform and community safety. When citizens view police as legitimate and trustworthy, they are more likely to report crimes, cooperate during police investigations, comply with directives and work with police to find solutions to crime. Beyond collaboration Efforts like that in Cincinnati that put community engagement at the heart of police reforms undoubtedly are strides in the right direction. But they can go only so far. A noticeable shortcoming in most police reform programs is a focus on what is the right thing to do during confrontations with the public, rather than on trying to avert those situations in the first place. Fatal police shootings often happen during police stops and arrests – situations that carry increased risks of citizen resistance and violent police response. Scaling back low-level enforcement, such as arrests for vagrancy and loitering – much of which has little public safety advantage – and having police partner with civilian responders for mental health, homelessness and drug-related calls, could mean fewer opportunities for violent police encounters. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.] Some departments have begun to change their enforcement policies along these lines. The Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia, for example, stopped making arrests and issuing citations for misdemeanor marijuana possession. A 2018 study of traffic stops in Fayetteville, North Carolina, found that redirecting enforcement away from minor infractions – such as broken taillights and expired tags – toward the more serious violations of speeding and running traffic lights resulted in reduced crime and a narrowed racial gap in stops and searches. Removing the trigger Low-level infractions have often been the triggers for police interventions that end in citizen deaths. Eric Garner – who died in 2014 after a New York police officer put him in a banned chokehold – was stopped for selling loose cigarettes. Devoting less time to policing such activity would also free up officers’ time to devote to such endeavors as analyzing crime trends, conducting wellness checks on elderly residents and mentoring community youth. I (Thaddeus Johnson) felt this as a police officer on the street, and I see it as a criminal justice scholar now. The examples of Cincinnati, Ferguson and Baltimore show that getting community buy-in is crucial if attempts to improve policing are to be successful. We believe that evaluating officers’ performance and rewarding them based on community-oriented activities – rather than just the number of stops and arrests – could foster the support necessary for lasting reform.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Thaddeus L. Johnson, Georgia State University and Natasha N. Johnson. Read more:Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek ChauvinMilitarization has fostered a policing culture that sets up protesters as ‘the enemy’ Thaddeus L. Johnson is affiliated with the Council on Criminal Justice (Senior Research Fellow). Natasha N. Johnson does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Firing of U.S. Ambassador Is at Center of Giuliani Investigation

    Two years ago, Rudy Giuliani finally got one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine: The Trump administration removed the U.S. ambassador there, a woman Giuliani believed had been obstructing his efforts to dig up dirt on the Biden family. It was a Pyrrhic victory. Giuliani’s push to oust the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, not only became a focus of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, but it has now landed Giuliani in the cross hairs of a federal criminal investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The long-running inquiry reached a turning point this week when FBI agents seized telephones and computers from Giuliani’s home and office in Manhattan, the people said. At least one of the warrants was seeking evidence related to Yovanovitch and her role as ambassador, the people said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In particular, the federal authorities were expected to scour the electronic devices for communications between Giuliani and Trump administration officials about the ambassador before she was recalled in April 2019, one of the people added. The warrant also sought his communications with Ukrainian officials who had butted heads with Yovanovitch, including some of the same people who at the time were helping Giuliani seek damaging information about President Joe Biden, who was then a candidate, and his family, the people said. At issue for investigators is a key question: Did Giuliani go after Yovanovitch solely on behalf of Trump, who was his client at the time? Or was he also doing so on behalf of the Ukrainian officials, who wanted her removed for their own reasons? It is a violation of federal law to lobby the United States government on behalf of foreign officials without registering with the Justice Department, and Giuliani never did so. Even if the Ukrainians did not pay Giuliani, prosecutors could pursue the theory that they provided assistance by collecting information on the Bidens in exchange for her removal. One of the search warrants for Giuliani’s phones and computers explicitly stated that the possible crimes under investigation included violations of the law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. Giuliani has long denied that he did work at the behest of the Ukrainians, or that he accepted any money from them, and he has said that he did not expressly urge Trump to fire the ambassador. Giuliani’s work to oust Yovanovitch was part of a larger effort to attack Joe Biden and tie him to corruption in Ukraine, much of which played out in public. But intelligence officials have long warned that Giuliani’s work in Ukraine had become ensnared with Russia’s efforts to spread disinformation about the Biden family to weaken Trump’s election rival. The FBI stepped up its warnings about Russian disinformation before the 2020 election, including giving a defensive briefing to Giuliani, cautioning him that some of the information he was pushing on the Biden family was tainted by Russian intelligence’s efforts to spread disinformation, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI’s defensive briefings are given by its counterintelligence officials and are separate from the criminal inquiry of Giuliani’s activities. The defensive briefing was reported Thursday by The Washington Post. But the warnings to Giuliani are not surprising. Senior officials had warned Trump in late 2019 that Giuliani was pushing Russian disinformation, and the intelligence community had warned the American public that Moscow’s intelligence services were trying to hurt Biden’s election chances by spreading information about his family’s work in Ukraine. On Wednesday, after FBI agents seized his devices, Giuliani again denied any wrongdoing. He said the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” on the part of the Justice Department, which he accused of ignoring “blatant crimes” by Democrats, including Biden. Asked about the search warrants Thursday, Biden told NBC’s “Today” show that he “had no idea this was underway.” He said he had pledged not to interfere in any investigation by the Justice Department. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said his client had twice offered to answer prosecutors’ questions, except those regarding Giuliani’s privileged communications with the former president. The warrants do not accuse Giuliani of wrongdoing, but they underscore his legal peril: They indicate a judge has found that investigators have probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of that crime. The investigation grew out of a case against two Soviet-born businessmen, who had helped Giuliani search for damaging information about Biden and his son, Hunter. At the time, Hunter Biden served on the board of an energy company that did business in Ukraine. In 2019, the businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged in Manhattan, along with two others, with unrelated campaign finance crimes. A trial is scheduled for October. In the Giuliani investigation, the federal prosecutors have focused on the steps he took against Yovanovitch. Giuliani has acknowledged that he provided Trump with detailed information about his claim that she was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump, and that Trump put him in touch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After a few aborted attempts to remove her, Yovanovitch was ultimately recalled as ambassador in late April 2019 and was told that the White House had lost trust in her. Giuliani said in an interview in late 2019 that he believed the information he had provided the Trump administration did contribute to Yovanovitch’s dismissal. “You’d have to ask them,” he said of the Trump officials. “But they relied on it.” He added he never explicitly requested that she be fired. The prosecutors have also examined Giuliani’s relationship with the Ukrainians who had conflicts with Yovanovitch, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. While ambassador, Yovanovitch had taken aim at corruption in Ukraine, earning her quite a few enemies. The investigation has zeroed in on one of her opponents, Yuriy Lutsenko, the top prosecutor in Ukraine at the time, the people said. At least one of the search warrants for Giuliani’s devices mentioned Lutsenko and some of his associates, including one who helped introduce him to Giuliani. The relationship had the potential to become symbiotic. Lutsenko wanted Yovanovitch removed, and as the personal lawyer to the president, Giuliani was positioned to help. Giuliani wanted negative information about the Bidens, and as the top prosecutor in Ukraine, Lutsenko would have had the authority to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings with the energy company. Giuliani also saw Yovanovitch as insufficiently loyal to the president, and as an impediment to the investigations. Lutsenko hinted at a potential quid pro quo in text messages that became public during the impeachment trial. In March 2019, Lutsenko wrote in a Russian language text message to Parnas that he had found evidence that could be damaging to the Bidens. Then he added, “And you can’t even bring down one idiot,” in an apparent reference to Yovanovitch, followed by a frowny-face emoji. Around that same time, Giuliani was in negotiations to also represent Lutsenko or his agency, The New York Times has previously reported. Draft retainer agreements called for Giuliani to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the Ukrainian government recover money it believed had been stolen and stashed overseas. Giuliani signed one of the retainer agreements, but he said he ultimately did not take on the work, because his representation of Trump at the same time could constitute a conflict of interest. When Yovanovitch testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings in late 2019, she told lawmakers that she had only minimal contact with Giuliani during her tenure as ambassador. “I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me,” she said. “But individuals who have been named in the press who have contact with Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal and financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

