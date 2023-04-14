Masked burglars strike at Bothell antique and jewelry store

Bothell police are investigating an early-morning burglary at Bothell Jewelers & Collectibles on Friday.

Rachman Cantrell, the owner of the jewelry and antique store, said it was a “rough guess” that $5,000 worth of goods were stolen, including jewelry, chains and a variety of other items.

Collecting an inventory of all items proved to be difficult on Friday morning, as the store is filled with a variety of items (including the same product made by different manufacturers).

9-1-1 calls started coming in to dispatchers at 1:44 a.m. on Friday, according to Bothell Police.

Officers saw two suspects wearing all black clothing with blue face masks, including one who was possibly armed with a knife.

The two fled in an Audi, which was later discovered to have been stolen from Auburn.

Cantrell said this is the second time the store in the city’s historic downtown district has been burglarized in about a year.

“It sucks to have someone who is just trying to have a small business in a small town like Bothell and really add to the community — just get robbed, a couple of times in the same year?” said Bothell neighbor John.

The two suspects in this latest burglary have not been arrested, according to Bothell Police.

“I’m 80 years old, so I should probably be retiring. But it’s kind of hard to retire when I have all this stuff,” said Cantrell.



