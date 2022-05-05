Masked duo robs credit union on Ingleside Ave. in Macon, flees toward nearby apartments

Two masked men, one with a gun, held up the CGR Credit Union’s main office at 2040 Ingleside Ave. in Macon Thursday morning, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

In a statement describing the 9 a.m. heist, sheriff’s officials said the bandits “demanded money” from a teller and took off after they were given “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The robbers were last seen running toward the rear of a nearby apartment complex.

The statement said one of the suspects wore a sweatshirt “with a ‘Reebok’ logo on the front” of it.

No one was hurt.