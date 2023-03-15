Masked group allegedly robbed east Olympia store at gunpoint Wednesday, police say

A group of masked men allegedly robbed a convenience store in east Olympia early Wednesday morning.

Olympia police responded to the store at 4200 block of Martin Way East after midnight, Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian. An employee reported five- or six-men wearing masks rushed into the store and began stealing products.

One of the men allegedly carried a gun and threatened the employee, Lower said. They reportedly took cash from the register and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

An officer arrived just in time to catch a glimpse of the vehicle and its license plate as it sped away, Lower said. The men seemingly abandoned the vehicle in Pierce County later that day. He added the car had previously been reported stolen in Tacoma.

The employee who reported the alleged crime was frightened but did not suffer any injuries, Lower said.

An investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon. No suspects have been located yet, he said.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident can contact the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.