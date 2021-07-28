Masked gunman caught on camera opening fire on busy New York City street

A man was seen shooting his gun on a street in Brooklyn (The New York Police Department)

Video has emerged of a masked shooter repeatedly firing off his gun into a busy street in Brooklyn, after the footage was shared by local authorities

The bullets are believed to have hit a man in the foot and caused a woman with a child in a pram to run to safety, according to the New York Police Department.

The shooter was seen wearing all black, along with a ski mask covering his face. He was also seen attempting to hide from view next to parked cars lining the street in the Boerum Hill area. Following this effort to camouflage, he is seen jumping out, running and raising his gun into the air, and firing four to five shots.

At the sound of the gunfire, people could be seen running as he heads towards the middle of the street, where he fires more rounds. According to the time stamp on the video, the incident is believed to have taken place on 26 July at approximately 9am.

The NYPD said that no deaths were reported but a 53 year-old man was taken to Methodist Hospital with a bullet wound to the foot. They also said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Wednesday morning, local time. Authorities are appealing for people to call 1-800-577-8477 or through NYPDCrimestoppers.com or at @NYPDtips. No motive has been established, according to police.

This shooting comes as the state’s governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency due to gun violence at the beginning of the month. He announced that the New York government will spend $138.7m to confront the issue.

“If you look at the recent numbers, more people are now dying from gun violence and crime than Covid,” he said at a press conference on 7 July.

Mr Cuomo continued, “Just like we did with Covid, New York is going to lead the nation once again with a comprehensive approach to combating and preventing gun violence.”

This followed on from a promise at the federal level as President Joe Biden announced his own strategy to tackle gun violence across the country at the end of June.