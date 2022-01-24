Masked gunman robs Sheetz store on Longmeadow Road; no injuries reported

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the gunman who robbed the Sheetz store on Longmeadow Road on Wednesday morning, according to a post on the law enforcement agency's Facebook page.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted this surveillance photo of the masked gunman who robbed the Sheetz store on Longmeadow Road on its Facebook page.

The suspect in the 3:43 a.m. robbery is described as a male wearing a black face mask, a black coat, dark blue jeans, dark-colored gloves and gray sneakers, the post said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the male in this surveillance photo posted on its Facebook page who is suspected of robbing the Sheetz store on Longmeadow Road.

No one was hurt, according to the post.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Clayton Stottlemyer at 240-313-2885.

Earlier: Police arrest suspect in theft of leaf blower at knifepoint

More: Middletown Valley Bank branch in Boonsboro robbed Friday

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Masked gunman robs Sheetz store on Longmeadow Road; no one hurt