Masked gunmen open fire on driver in Lincoln Park: police

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured after being shot at by masked gunmen in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday, said the San Diego Police Department.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at 4862 Logan Ave. around 2:04 a.m. and was waiting for the gate to open to the Seabreeze Apartment complex.

At that time, a vehicle reportedly pulled in behind him and the man heard multiple gunshots coming from that vehicle, SDPD explained.

Authorities say the victim sustained one superficial graze wound to the left side of his face, and rammed the gate with his vehicle to escape the gunfire. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Witnesses described the suspects as two or three men wearing red hoodies and black face masks. The suspect vehicle was only described as a white sedan. No further descriptions are available at this time.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

SDPD’s Southeastern Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

