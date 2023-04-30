Masked gunmen tie up man and woman in Bel-Air home invasion

(File photo)

Authorities are searching for several people who broke into a Bel-Air home early Saturday and tied up a man and a woman before stealing their safe, Los Angeles police said.

Three or four masked assailants with firearms broke into the home in the 1300 block of Casiano Road shortly before 1 a.m., according to a police department spokesperson.

A man and woman inside the residence were tied up during the robbery, though police said no injuries were reported.

The robbers stole a safe inside the home before fleeing, police said. The contents of the safe were not disclosed.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not provide descriptions of the robbers except that they were dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at (800) 222-TIPS.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.