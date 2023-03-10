Masked individual accused of stealing cash, several car keys from DeKalb towing company, police say

DeKalb County police are searching for an individual accused of burglarizing a business.

Police said the individual was seen forcing entry to ABC Towing on Rock Chapel Road. Investigators did not say when the incident occurred.

According to the investigation, the individual stole cash and an unknown number of car keys.

It is unclear how much cash the individual took.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call DeKalb County Police East Investigative Unit at 770-482-0309.

