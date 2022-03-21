Masked intruder shoots man who went to investigate a noise, Utah police say

A 21-year-old man who went upstairs to check on a noise at his parents’ home in Utah surprised a masked burglar in a bedroom early Sunday, March 20, police said.

The intruder, dressed all in black with a bandana over his face, shot the man in the shoulder at 12:30 a.m., Tooele police told KTVX. The gunman fled out the home’s back door.

Police suspect it was a burglary gone wrong rather than a targeted attack, KSTU reported. The injured man drove himself to a hospital, where he’s reported in stable condition.

“Just a couple inch difference. We could have been looking at a fatality,” detective Colbey Bentley told KSL. “A lot different story than what we have right now. Definitely very lucky right now that what we’re looking at right now is just a shoulder injury.”

Police ask nearby residents in the 1200 block of East and area of 970 North to check security videos for the intruder and call 435-882-8900 if they find anything.

Tooele is a city of 34,000 people west of Salt Lake City.

