Masked intruders tie up people inside home and shoot 18-year-old, Maryland reports say

An 18-year-old was shot and killed during a home invasion in Baltimore, reports say.







Jesika Tetlow was hanging out with people at a home on Turnbridge Road in northern Baltimore on Tuesday, Aug. 30, her family told The Baltimore Sun. Tetlow often spent time at the house playing board games and would sometimes spend the night.







Around 1 a.m., police responded to the house to investigate a shooting, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department. When officers arrived, they found Tetlow suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.







Medics pronounced Tetlow dead at the scene, the release says.







“The nightmare I never thought would come to my family has shattered my heart,” Tetlow’s mother wrote in an Aug. 30 Facebook post. “We pray her killer will be found & justice will be served for Jesika.”







A survivor of the attack told WJZ that five masked intruders entered the house through an unlocked back door before tying up the victims and shooting Tetlow.







“They just started raiding the house,” the survivor said.

The survivor said the intruders became angry with Tetlow when she did not turn over her cellphone as requested.

Police say they are investigating but did not have additional details to share as of Sept. 1.

Tetlow’s mother is urging those with information to come forward.







“I want justice for Jesika! Someone knows why 5 people dressed all in black with gloves & masks went to that house. Please speak up,” she wrote on Facebook.

Until then, Tetlow’s family says it just wants answers about her death.

“We are just shocked, confused, devastated and shattered. We have so many questions,” her mother told The Baltimore Sun.

Anyone with information can contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent using the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

14-year-old charged with murder after stepsister found dead near MI home, officials say

Dad shoots his kids in the head after mom kisses them goodnight, Florida sheriff says

Teen dies in early-morning shootout on Hollywood Walk of Fame, California cops say