Masked man orders drink at Waffle House, grabs $300 from register while flashing gun, deputies say

A man entered a Coweta County Waffle House wearing a mask, ordered a drink and walked out of the restaurant with $300 cash, according to deputies.

Just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 7, a man entered the Waffle House on Highway 154 wearing a mask covering everything but his eyes, Coweta deputies say.

After the man ordered a drink, the cashier opened the register and the man reached over grabbing about $300 in cash.

Deputies said the man had a firearm in his waistband while he was grabbing the money.

Deputies believe he committed the same crime at a Union City Waffle House just hours earlier.

The investigation is continuing.

