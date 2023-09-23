Masked man robs bank on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — A masked man wearing gloves is accused Saturday of robbing a bank on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard, and police are asking those with information for help, a spokesperson said.

Port St. Lucie Police at 12:30 p.m. went to the Chase Bank in the 1200 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard regarding the incident. The alleged robber “demanded money from a teller, she handed over the cash and he fled the bank with the cash,” said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Police posted surveillance images on the alleged robber on the agency’s Facebook page. He appears to be a white man who wore sunglasses and a dark, short-sleeve shirt with a white logo.

Police are investigating whether the man left in a vehicle and “the circumstances of after he fled the bank,” Dellacroce said. No one was injured, he said.

The Saturday incident comes about three months after a June robbery at Seacoast Bank at South U.S. 1 and Southeast Tiffany Avenue. The accused robber in that case reportedly made off with $4,000. He later was arrested after St. Lucie County sheriff’s officials spotted the getaway vehicle traveling north on U.S. 1.

Those with information about the Saturday robbery are asked to call Detective Brennan Vega at 772-871-5001.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police investigate robbery at Chase Bank in Port St. Lucie