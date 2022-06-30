Masked man robs Dollar General store in Webb City

Jun. 30—A masked man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General store in Webb City Tuesday night, making off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Webb City police responded to a 9:09 p.m. call reporting a robbery of the store at 1510 S. Madison St. and learned that a man wearing a black and green cap and a mask over his face had entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded cash.

The man fled the store on foot headed north but could not be located, police said. Witnesses described the suspect as wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Webb City police released surveillance photos asking for help in identifying the suspect and issued a warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 417-673-1911.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.