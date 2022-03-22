Masked man robs Joplin convenience store

Mar. 22—A man wearing an orange mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses robbed a Kum & Go store Sunday night in Joplin and made off with money from a cash register.

Brian Lewis, assistant Joplin police chief, said the robbery took place shortly after 8 p.m. in the Kum & Go store at 1631 E. Fourth St.

Lewis said the robber entered the store and demanded money of the employee on duty. The man, who was wearing tan cargo pants in addition to the mask, hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, appeared to have been armed with a gun in his pocket, Lewis said.

He stole a few hundred dollars in cash and fled on foot headed north along St. Louis Avenue. No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon.