Nov. 15—A masked man dressed in black late Sunday night robbed a Joplin convenience store at gunpoint.

Police Sgt. Jason Stump said the gunman entered the Eagle Stop store at 3504 S. Range Line Road at 11:24 p.m. and demanded money from the cash registers. Stump said the robber brought along a bag for the loot and stole several cartons of cigarettes as well before leaving.

No arrest had been made in the case by Monday afternoon.