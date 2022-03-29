Masked man robs store on Range Line

Mar. 29—A masked gunman robbed a Joplin convenience store Monday night, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said in a news release that the robber entered the Eagle Stop convenience store at 35604 S. Range Line Road shortly after 10 p.m., displayed a handgun and demanded the money from the register. He fled the store on foot headed south, police said.

The robber was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tennis shoes and a mask over his face. Officers attempted to track the suspect with the help of a police dog but could not locate him.

No employees or customers were injured in the course of the robbery, according to police.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.