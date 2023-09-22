Masked man is shot dead after deputies show up to bogus home invasion call, CA cops say

A man was fatally shot after he’s accused of falsely reporting a home invasion robbery and advancing on a deputy with what turned out to be a BB gun, according to a California sheriff’s department.

Deputies were sent to a Hesperia home Wednesday, Sept. 20, after a resident called saying they were hiding in a room while “unknown, armed subjects” were inside, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a Sept. 21 news release.

When a deputy arrived, an armed and masked man exited the home and then aimed his weapon at the deputy, the sheriff’s department said.

The deputy took cover behind a car as the man continued to approach, deputies said.

After additional deputies arrived, the man was hit by gunfire and died on scene, according to deputies.

The initial responding deputy, who had minor injuries, was taken to a hospital and later released, deputies said.

After “extensive investigation,” deputies said they determined the man accused of advancing on the responding deputy had also made the fake home invasion robbery call.

Deputies said they then learned the man’s handgun was a BB gun.

An investigation is ongoing.

Hesperia is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

