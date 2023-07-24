Masked men held up Georgia Waffle House with guns blazing, deputies say
Deputies are searching for two men they say held up a middle Georgia Waffle House early Monday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. at the Waffle House along Gray Highway in Bibb County.
Investigators told WGXA-TV, that two masked men went into the restaurant, pointed guns at the cashier and demanded money.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘It was a borderline riot;’ Ga. officers called to break up memorial service in Target parking lot
Ga. trooper pulled over a car with windows that were too dark. What he found inside broke his heart
Ga. mother, 17-year-old son dead after train plows into their car, GSP says
The thieves got away with an undisclosed amount of money and ran away as soon as they grabbed the cash, WMAZ-TV reported.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
IN OTHER NEWS: