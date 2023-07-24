Masked men held up Georgia Waffle House with guns blazing, deputies say

Deputies are searching for two men they say held up a middle Georgia Waffle House early Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Waffle House along Gray Highway in Bibb County.

Investigators told WGXA-TV, that two masked men went into the restaurant, pointed guns at the cashier and demanded money.

The thieves got away with an undisclosed amount of money and ran away as soon as they grabbed the cash, WMAZ-TV reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

