Masked robbers ambush and kill 27-year-old sitting on cliff in Texas trail, cops say

A Texas man was ambushed by masked robbers on a trail at night, police said.

The man, an unidentified 27-year-old, and his friend were sitting on a cliff in San Antonio’s Leon Creek trail system around 10 p.m. on June 29 when it occurred, according to a police news release.

Two individuals wearing masks then confronted the man and robbed him, police said.

When the man tried resisting, the masked individuals shot him multiple times before running away.

Fire department and EMS personnel transported the man to a hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers searched the area around the cliff but did not find any suspects.

The person with the man at the time of the shooting was his girlfriend, according to KSAT, citing police.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

The Leon Creek trail system is made up of miles of paved nature trails that wind through fields, woods and limestone bluffs.

