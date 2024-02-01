Masked robbers shoot and kidnap NC jewelry store owner, police say

Four men wearing ski masks shot, robbed and kidnapped a Gaston County jewelry store owner Wednesday night, police said.

Police were dispatched to the victim’s home in the 100 block of Amberley Crossing Drive at 8:21 p.m., according to a Belmont Police Department news release.

The victim told officers that he’d been shot and robbed at his store before the assailants kidnapped him and took him to his home.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound to the back, police said. His condition was unknown Thursday morning.

“All evidence at this time leads investigators to believe that the suspects left the area,” police said in the news release.

Police aren’t identifying the victim or his store, but asked that anyone with information about the case call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

