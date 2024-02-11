Cricket, Piranha, and Bigfoot have made it through to the 2024 Masked Singer UK grand final. (ITV)

The semi-final episode of The Masked Singer aired on Saturday night. Two more celebrities were unmasked, with only three left standing to go into next weekend's grand finale. But fans aren't happy with the line-up.

Masked Singer viewers vented their frustrations on Twitter at the fact so many talented singers have been eliminated from the competition in favour of less obvious vocalists. Most of the fan fury focused on Bigfoot, who many on the judging panel and online believe to be The Last Leg co-host Alex Brooker.

Bigfoot, Cricket, and Piranha became the final three on Saturday's episode, following the elimination of Air Fryer and Eiffel Tower. Both of those characters were revealed as professional singers.

Air Fryer unveiled herself as The Greatest Showman star and West End regular Keala Settle, while Eiffel Tower was revealed to be 80s pop icon Tiffany.

For some, this proved that both the studio audience and the judges were picking contestants for survival based on who they wanted to see unmasked rather than on musical talent. One user even claimed the result was "beyond a travesty".

Let’s make one thing clear the British public do not understand singing talent in reality shows



Alex Brooker beating Keala Seattle is beyond a travesty . #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/VWH08fp1Jt — ⭐️ JAY ⭐️ (@jay_jay_84) February 10, 2024

Somehow, Alex Brooker is in the final and beat professional singers Tiffany and Keala Settle, he's gonna be so smug and insufferable man#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/ixrzdVR9De — Mark Peel (@MCJPeel) February 10, 2024

Alex Brooker is actually going to win a singing competition isn't he? #MaskedSingerUK — wrestles and rugby (@rugby_wrestles) February 10, 2024

The judges are getting close to each of the three remaining contestants, with Brooker very much among the most popular Masked Singer theories for Bigfoot. Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has also been suggested, along with Brooker's Last Leg colleague Adam Hills.

Meanwhile, there's a split on Cricket between judges guessing Blue singer Simon Webbe and his fellow noughties pop sensation Lemar.

As for Piranha, social media users are convinced that McFly's Danny Jones is behind the fishy mask. Jamie Cullum, Niall Horan, and Tom Grennan are other popular guesses.

Keala Settle unveiled herself as Air Fryer on The Masked Singer UK. (ITV)

When Settle was unmasked, she declared that "‘it was a massive learning experience and it was a game changer" to be a part of the show. Tiffany said she had "a blast" performing as Eiffel Tower.

All of the remaining contestants performed two songs in the semi-final, with the final three set to take the stage again next week. Each member of the trio will be unmasked as the winner is revealed, replacing last year's winner Charlie Simpson as the current champion.

The Masked Singer final airs on ITV1 at 7.20pm on Saturday 17 February.

