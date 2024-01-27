The Masked Singer unveils Owl in next elimination

The Masked Singer spoilers follow.

The Masked Singer UK has revealed the identity of Owl after they were eliminated in tonight's (January 27) episode.

The contestant found themselves in the bottom two with Eiffel Tower, with the pair in a straight shoot-out as the panel – Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross – made their final decision.

Bandicoot TV - ITV

Related: Masked Singer reveals identity of Bubble Tea in latest elimination

After much deliberation, the judges' opted to send Owl home, with their guesses including Alex Scott, Gabby Logan, Jo Whiley, Emily Atack and Emily Blunt. None were right, however, as Owl was revealed to be television presenter Lorraine Kelly.

More to follow.



The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer air on ITV1 and ITVX.

You Might Also Like