Masked suspect charged in three Wednesday shootings around south Kansas City area

Charges have been filed against an alleged masked man who police believe carried out three shootings, each a few miles apart, in separate south Kansas City area neighborhoods Wednesday morning.

Two of the three victims were believed to have suffered non-fatal injuries, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City police. The third victim, a man who lived in Grandview, was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect while pulling out of his driveway, three witnesses said.

Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified.

The charges announced Thursday were sealed by a judge, said Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, who declined to explain why.

He said the records would be unsealed later Thursday evening.

The first shooting Wednesday occurred at 8:19 a.m. near Ruskin Way and Sycamore Terrace.

Eight minutes later, at 8:27 a.m., police were called to a second shooting about a mile away at Longview Road and Food Lane, Sgt. Jake Becchina, with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Then, at 8:31 a.m., Grandview police responded to a fatal shooting in the 11900 block of Smalley Avenue, Kansas City police said.

The incidents sent police on an emergency search for a person suspected of shooting three people within the space of roughly 15 minutes.

At 10:21 a.m. Kansas City police requested the public’s assistance in locating the suspect and posted a photograph of his green Dodge Dakota truck.

“We need your help,” police said over social media, where they described the suspect as a man in a skull mask.

Police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in three shootings Wednesday morning in Kansas City and Grandview. They released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a green Dodge Dakota extended cab truck with gray trim and silver wheels. There is also a large white sticker in the rear window and a lawnmower in the truck bed.

An hour later, police arrested the suspect and brought him into custody, Becchina said.

Phyllis Harrison, a neighbor of the man killed in Grandview, told The Star that afternoon both she and her 13-year-old daughter had witnessed the shooting.

She alleged the suspect had left his green pick-up truck and ‘shot him up’ as her neighbor was leaving his driveway. Then, the suspect drove away.

“At the corner, actually stopped at the stop sign,” Harrison said of the suspected shooter.

“Used his blinker, too.”

Harrison allegedly called 911 and ran over to her neighbor, whom she had spent the last two years jokingly teasing for his collared shirts and love of Modelo beer. She held his hand until police arrived, she said.

“I prayed with him, I said the Lord’s Prayer with him. I didn’t get to finish it before he died.”