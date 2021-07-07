Masked suspect gave teller ‘threatening note’ to rob a Charlotte Wells Fargo, police say

A woman wearing a protective COVID-19 mask is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo branch in south Charlotte, police said.

Just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, the woman entered the Wells Fargo in the 2800 block of Pineville-Matthews Road in the Arboretum area and “passed a threatening note to the teller,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

She held the straps of a large black purse in her left hand and wore a red covering across the top of her forehead, according to bank surveillance photos released by CMPD on Wednesday.

Police urged anyone who recognizes the woman to call 911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.