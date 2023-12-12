Masked suspect points AR-15 at Seattle U students during armed robbery

Seattle Police are looking for five suspects -- three women and two men -- who allegedly robbed a group of Seattle U students early Sunday morning. One of the victims, who wants to remain anonymous, tells KIRO 7 that one of the masked suspects had an AR-15 on them during the robbery.

“It was so terrifying to see the gun,” one victim told KIRO 7.

She says when she and a group of people were walking near campus on 12th Avenue and East Cherry Street, they were approached by a group in a vehicle at the intersection. She says the moment the car pulled right next to them, the group got out of the vehicle and demanded their stuff.

“And then one girl yelled ‘Gun! Gun!’ And then we all just ran away,” she said.

She says those suspects chased them down and tackled them to the ground, taking their cell phones, keys, wallets, and anything of value.

Seattle police say that after this armed robbery, Renton Police spotted the suspect’s red SUV on I-405 Southbound. A chase ensued after contact, but the suspects were able to get away.

The victim KIRO 7 spoke with says this will forever change her perspective on safety in the neighborhood.

“Like, I don’t know how I will ever be able to go back there and just exist as a student,” she said. “You know, you think you do everything that you are supposed to do to be safe.”

She hopes that sharing what happened to her will help police find these people.

“They are fearless criminals, and they need to be brought in and punished for what they did,” she said.

She also hopes that this sort of violent crime never happens to anyone else.

“Like, I would’ve just never been prepared, and I just want people to be prepared if it does happen to them. And hopefully, it never does,” she said.

If anyone knows who the suspects are, they are urged to call Seattle Police with that information.