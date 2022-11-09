Masked suspect points gun at Walmart employees, abducting one of them, Ohio cops say

Police in Ohio are searching for a suspect accused of orchestrating an abduction attempt of Walmart workers.

Officers were dispatched to a Walmart in Cincinnati for a possible abduction at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the Fairfax Police Department.

“Two Walmart employees were approached at gunpoint by a subject dressed in all black clothing and wearing a ski mask,” the police department said in a news release.

One of the workers escaped in his own vehicle, but the other employee was forced into the suspect’s silver Dodge Durango, police said. A second suspect then stole the employee’s gray Infiniti, according to police.

The worker who was abducted was forced out of the vehicle about 15 miles west of the Walmart, the news release states. He had a minor injury to his face after one of the suspects struck him with a gun, police said.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle, but police continue to search for the accused abductor.

Officers are also still looking for the Walmart employee’s Infiniti that was stolen by one of the suspects.

Police have not released any identifiable information for the suspects.

