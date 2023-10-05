Masked suspects assault ATM worker and take off with $29,000, Nebraska police say

Masked suspects descended on an ATM being serviced and got away with nearly $30,000, according to police in Nebraska.

A technician was servicing the ATM at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 when “suspects wearing masks and gloves” shoved the technician away “putting fear in him,” according to a Grand Island Police Department report obtained by McClatchy News.

The suspects took $28,980 from the Centris Credit Union ATM and fled in a car, police said.

Police were able to recover a money box with $100 cash in it, but they have yet to recover all the money stolen, according to the report.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the technician was not injured, and the case is under investigation, KWNB reported.

Grand Island is roughly 150 miles west of Omaha.

Mom and child carjacked and kidnapped at knifepoint in parking lot, Wisconsin cops say

Stolen AirPods lead police to man accused of robbing 28 people, Tennessee cops say

Driver pulls over to help woman, then man puts a gun to his head, Tennessee cops say