Masked suspects ram car through doors of gun store, steal firearms, NC videos show

Five people in hoods and masks rammed a car through the front of a North Carolina gun store before ransacking it, surveillance video from the shop shows.

The suspects broke into Red Oak Outfitters in Pilot Mountain, about 125 miles northwest of Raleigh, just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pilot Mountain Police Chief Robbie Jackson told McClatchy News.

Surveillance video provided to McClatchy News by Red Oak Outfitters shows a car crashing into the front doors of the store before people in hoods and masks run inside, tip over a counter, break glass and make off with various items.

“I hate that it happened,” Tanner Hamilton, son of the store’s owner, Jeff Hamilton, told McClatchy News. “It’s unfortunate, but we’re working on it, working with police.”

The suspects stole 19 firearms and damaged the front of the store, Hamilton said. The stolen items and damage to the building have altogether cost the shop about $50,000, he said.

Red Oak Outfitters opened 11 years ago as a family-owned hunting store selling guns and archery equipment, he said.

Hamilton said the store has reopened since the incident and most of the damage has been repaired, but police are still searching for the suspects.

Jackson said the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the investigation.

