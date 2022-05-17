Masked suspects used chainsaw to break into gaming machines at a Gloucester 7-Eleven, sheriff’s office says

Two masked suspects used a chainsaw to break into gaming machines at a Gloucester 7-Eleven before fleeing on a motorcycle early Monday morning.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft, which occurred at the convenience store located at 2122 George Washington Memorial Highway just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Two masked suspects entered the 7-Eleven with a chainsaw and went “immediately” to the Queen of Virginia gaming machines at the front of the store, the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Tuesday. The suspects used the chainsaw to cut open a section of two machines, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store on a motorcycle. The suspects fled the scene heading eastbound on Tidemill Road, toward Guinea Road.

While the sheriff’s office has not released footage of the suspects, officials said one individual was wearing a yellow Dayglow sweatshirt and a chrome German-style helmet. The other individual was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and a white helmet, as well as a white bandanna as a mask.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or the anonymous crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers may reference the case number, 2022-00696.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com