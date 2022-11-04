Masked teen in custody after found on Staunton City School property with bow and arrow

STAUNTON — A teenager wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow was taken into custody Friday morning after being found on Staunton City Schools property, per a release from the Staunton Police Department.

Police said they received the report of the individual at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, saying the person was at Shelburne Middle and A.R. Ware Elementary schools. The two schools sit side-by-side on Grubert Avenue in Staunton.

Both schools were placed on lockdown as police officers responded to the incident, the release said. The individual, who was a 13-year-old male, was located nearby and eventually taken into custody without incident, police report.

The male has been charged with trespassing and wearing a mask to cover the face while committing a criminal offense, the release said. He is being held at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

Stephanie Mason is a long-term Spanish substitute at Shelburne and a former full-time teacher at the school. She is also a candidate for school board in the city. Mason posted on her campaign Facebook page Friday that the lockdown was the most efficient one she has experienced.

"Our teachers were in the hall immediately pulling in students, many of whom they did not know but cared for nonetheless," she wrote. "Our students were quick to move to a corner of the room away from door sight, pulled down the door blind, locked the door and turned off the lights."

Mason said an email chain formed, alerting other teachers about extra students they had or students they were missing.

"It was not an ideal situation, but as a teacher with 18 kids in my room during the lock down I felt a bit of relief knowing our students and staff were handling the situation swiftly and efficiently," Mason said.

She thanked the Staunton Police Department and administration at her school for their response to the situation.

