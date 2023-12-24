Masked thief steals large packages from Sherman Oaks porch
Surveillance video captured the moment a masked thief stole four large boxes from a porch in Sherman Oaks.
Surveillance video captured the moment a masked thief stole four large boxes from a porch in Sherman Oaks.
On December 11, NASA successfully beamed an ultra-high definition video from the Psyche spacecraft to Earth. At the time, Psyche was about 19 million miles away. The video signal was received 101 seconds after it was sent.
VX-Underground shared this week that hackers were able to breach Ubisoft's internal services in an attempt to exfiltrate 900GB of data. Ubisoft shut down the breach after 48 hours, and told BleepingComputer it's investigating the incident.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
The gift that keeps on giving is also the hallmark of last-minute shoppers.
A 1995 Chrysler New Yorker, one of the final generation of New Yorkers, found in a wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Here's a list of the best handheld gaming systems you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Egyptian B2B e-commerce startup MaxAB and Wasoko, a Kenya-based e-commerce player with operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia, are in talks to merge operations, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from multiple sources. TechCrunch could not establish the terms of the deal. The merger talks come as B2B e-commerce companies in Africa continue to scale back operations due to funding scarcity.
The FTC has proposed tightening up the rules protecting kids from the surveillance economy. The updated rules would require companies to get the OK from parents before sharing data with advertisers and prohibit holding onto data for nebulous "internal operations," among other things. "The proposed changes to COPPA are much-needed, especially in an era where online tools are essential for navigating daily life—and where firms are deploying increasingly sophisticated digital tools to surveil children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a blog post.
Make like Santa and show up with the one item everybody wants to steal.
Netflix opened a pop-up experience in Los Angeles where fans can pay to play games inspired by the show, eat Korean snacks and maybe even buy some costumes.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
This is one of the best vacuum deals we've seen all year.
Setting reasonable valuations will be key for successful 2024 retail IPOs.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
The FTC said in its complaint that the drugstore chain deployed an artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition technology from 2012 to 2020 to identify customers who may have previously shoplifted or have engaged in problematic behavior. However, it was apparently poorly implemented and had led to thousands of false positives.
Switch out your pillows for hotel-quality and see why nearly 160,000 people on Amazon left five-star reviews
King Large and Jack Small will lock down the left side of our line for QB Air Noland and RB Juelz Goff.