Masked trio tries to carjack father and son, then mom opens fire, Mississippi cops say

An attempted carjacking ended with a 17-year-old shot and killed, police in Mississippi told news outlets.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, when a masked trio tried robbing a man and his son as they arrived at their home in Jackson, WLBT reported, citing the city’s police department.

The suspects, at least two of whom were teenagers, demanded money and the car keys, according to the station.

That’s when the victim’s wife came out of the home and opened fire, hitting one of the accused robbers, WAPT reported.

That suspect, the 17-year-old, died at the scene, police told the station.

The two others returned fire as they ran away, according to WJTV. Authorities found and arrested a second suspect, 16, sometime later.

The third suspect remains on the run, police told WLBT.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

McClatchy News reached out to Jackson Police on Friday and was awaiting a response.

