Masked vandals target Danville teacher’s home for second time

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman in a Danville home has been vandalized twice in the last four months. The event happened again most recently on Friday when food products were thrown all over her house, and her car was broken into.

Toilet paper and food all over a property might sound like a teenager’s type of prank, but getting targeted twice has come at a cost.

“There’s one we just scrubbed,” said Pam Jones, the owner of the property, as there were still remnants of food on her Danville home.

Why there could soon be a hiring boom among Bay Area tech companies

Three people that were caught on her Ring security camera walked up to the front door and vandalized the side of her house on Friday.

“Syrup, flour, eggs, on the garage on the side of the house,” Jones said. “Much more this time.”

The same thing happened in November, but this time, her car was also targeted.

“Back here is all flour that we scrubbed and scrubbed and scrubbed,” said Jones when looking at the back of her car. Jones claims the food leaving stains and scratches will cost her nearly $1,000 to repair.

The vandals also broke into her car, took out several glass bottles, and shattered them on the ground. Jones can’t tell who the people wearing masks are in the security camera footage, but she teaches at Charlotte Wood Middle School, and wonders if students might be involved.

“It’s upsetting, it’s scary. I’m a teacher, I’m a firm teacher, and I hold kids accountable,” she said. “And clearly, they have an issue with something I’ve done now or in the past, but this is not how you handle conflict in life.”

Jones says she filed a police report after both of the incidents, and was told she’d be able to prosecute because of her car being broken into and property damaged. Whether current students, past students, or complete strangers— she wants those responsible to be held accountable.

“I think they should have consequences for it and possibly pay for the damages that they caused,” Jones said.

KRON4 reached out to Danville Police as well as Charlotte Wood Middle School for comment. We have not heard back at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.