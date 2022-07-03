Masked white supremacist march through Boston draws condemnation

Several dozen white supremacists marched through the streets of Boston Saturday. The men, some of whom carried police shields and flags, were part of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, CBS Boston reports. At one point, they boarded a subway train at a downtown station. The march drew the condemnation of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don't hide our faces," Wu tweeted. "Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for."

— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) July 2, 2022

There was no word of any arrests. Last month, a group of 31 men believed to be Patriot Front members were arrested near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The men were found inside a U-Haul truck which contained shields and at least one smoke grenade. Police believe they were planning a riot. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Patriot Front as a "white nationalist hate group."

