Masking mandate out at Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network said Thursday it would no longer require masks at hospitals, outpatient clinics and patient facilities.

AHN said it was doing so because of the lower number of Covid-19 cases, and that the masking would be optional for visitors, patients and staff.

“Now that we have reached more manageable levels of Covid-19 cases, and with the impending expiration of the Public Health Emergency, we are pleased to be able to lift the mask mandate at our facilities as a next step toward a return to normal operations,” said Dr. Brian Parker, AHN’s chief quality and learning officer.

Masks will be available but no longer required.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Suspect shot by police in Pittsburgh after allegedly holding woman, child in car against their will Man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council charged with rape, 11 Investigates confirms 2 teens arrested in murder of Oliver Citywide student shot outside school VIDEO: Reward being offered for information after $60,000 camper stolen from Irwin RV dealer DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts