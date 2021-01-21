‘Maskless idiots’: Real Housewives star Luann de Lesseps blasted for partying in Miami

Madeleine Marr

Another day in the pandemic, another disagreement over masks.

The latest COVID-related kerfuffle involves former Countess Luann De Lesseps, who was just in South Florida to party with pals.

Earlier this week, the “Real Housewives of NYC” star posted a video splashing around in a bikini under an outdoor shower somewhere in Miami. That wasn’t the problem shot.

The cabaret singer was also seen Tuesday with former “Real Housewives of Miami’s” Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria and a handful of others enjoying a meal at Portosole Miami restaurant in Coral Gables.

De Lesseps came under the most fire as production for “RHNYC” was recently shut down due to a case of COVID, and the 55 year old bon vivant was the only cast member from that Bravo show in the shot.

One former castmate, in particular, took her former costar to task: Carole Radziwill, who Tweeted a link to a Daily Mail article, and wrote: “Trump is gone, but the maskless idiots remain. At least they are all in one place. Good luck, Florida.”

‘I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this’: Andy Cohen hints at more Miami housewives

Radziwill’s snarky post contained the hashtag #nurseluann, as before becoming a royal by marriage, de Lesseps was a geriatric nurse.

But Patton tells The Miami Herald that all members of the party were tested before coming down.

“Luann tested at my house with me,” said the former publicist on Thursday. “All the ladies were given tests and had to text the results the day before in order to attend.”

Patton posted the picture of the negative tests on her Stories, telling Daily Mail to “get your facts straight.” Radziwill, however, was not tagged.

As for de Lesseps, she told Page Six that, despite testing negative, she only took her mask off for photos and will quarantine back home in New York.

