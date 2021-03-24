Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

The woman, who has not been identified, can be seen in the video arguing with an employee behind the counter after she was refused service due to not wearing a mask (Twitter)

A maskless woman has been caught on video throwing racist slurs at a Black cashier after he refused to serve her at a bakery in New York.

The woman, who had four young children with her, can be seen in the footage arguing with an employee behind the counter after she was refused service due to not wearing a mask.

Jack Weil told Fox 5 that he captured the incident on video as it unfolded at Essex Market on the Lower East Side on Sunday morning.

The woman tells the cashier that she “can’t wear a mask” and a security guard adds that the woman said she had a medical problem but reiterated that the cashier does not have to serve her.

“I just want to order some bagels,” she says in the footage, before the guard asks the woman to leave, saying: “Ma'am, he's not going to serve you so please leave.”

The unidentified woman then hurls a torrent of racist slurs and expletives at the cashier, saying: “Why? Cause he’s a b**** a** n*****?”

“That’s what he is! That’s what he is!,” she then adds as nearby shoppers expressed outrage at the use of the language, which she then repeated.

The woman, who was apparently yelling at everyone, according to Mr Weil, insists she can call the cashier “whatever I want” while being told to leave by the security guard.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK — Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021

CBS News reported that Mr Weil said the security guard had let the woman skip the line so she could place an order and leave as fast as possible.

“The bagel worker doesn’t want to serve her, so the security is like, ‘You’re not gonna get served. You’re holding the line, you should leave,’” he told the broadcaster. “I didn’t know she was a racist when I took out my phone.”

Reports said that the woman, who was pushing a stroller, refused to leave until security said they would call the police.

A spokesperson for the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the market, told Fox 5 that "hate has no place" in the city or in the properties it manages.

"The customer who perpetrated this incident was repeatedly asked to leave the facility and did so as we were notifying the NYPD," spokesperson Chris Singleton told the broadcaster.

"We have reached out to the impacted vendor and security team to offer our support and commitment to ensuring a safe environment at the Market."

The Independent has contacted the New York Police Department for comment regarding the incident.

Mr Weil told The New York Post: “It’s not so shocking to see someone break the mask mandate, but it’s shocking to escalate things in front of your children.”

He called the incident “the most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen.”

Marc Fintz-Davidovich, the bakery’s vice president, commended the “brave” workers handling of the situation to The Post and said the woman would no longer be welcome at any of their shops adding they have “zero tolerance for racism.”