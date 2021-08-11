Masks again required to enter Montgomery County, Dayton courthouses

Aug. 11—Anyone entering the Montgomery County Common Pleas and the Dayton Municipal Court courthouses are now required to wear a mask while other courthouse officials across the Miami Valley said they are monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

The new mandates were implemented over the last week and are reversals from a previous decision that stripped away that requirement in June. The local court had mask requirements for several months in 2020 and early 2021 before removing it as state health orders expired.

The change comes as the city of Dayton and Montgomery County announced that masks are required in public buildings.

The masking requirements come at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are climbing locally and nationally. The Ohio Department of Health reported its highest amount of new daily coronavirus cases in the last three weeks, with 2,326 cases on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, Ohio averaged a COVID positivity testing rate of 7.5% over the last seven days, according to ODH. The last time the seven-day positivity testing rate average at at 7.5% was at the end of January.

The common pleas court handles felony criminal cases and civil cases when a large amount of money is disputed. The coronavirus pandemic has made a large impact on the local justice system and the speed in which cases worked their way through the system.

A number of trials, including murder trials, were continued multiple times due to the pandemic. Attorneys, when asking for a continuance, often cited the complexities of holding a trial that is safe for jurors, parties and courtroom staff.

The common pleas court also bought air filtration systems to clean the air in courtrooms.

A number of jury trials and other hearings have been held over the last couple months after the mask requirements and other restrictions were lifted. According to the common pleas jury services division, four jury trials were set to begin this week.

The Dayton Municipal Court is also requiring masks upon entry into the courthouse. The municipal court handles misdemeanor and traffic cases.

"While many citizens have been vaccinated, there may be persons participating in trials and hearings that have not received the vaccine. At this time, a face-covering will be required when you enter the courthouse. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided to you," a notice on its website says.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor wrote judges statewide last week and told them that due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Franklin County transmission rates, masks are required for all visitors and employees at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

Other courthouses across the Miami Valley have implemented mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols in the past, but they say they are not imposing the regulations currently.

"The court continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will implement adjustments/revisions if, and when necessary..." Miami County Common Pleas Court Administrator Stacy Smith said.

She said the court will follow guidelines set by the health department and county commissioners.

The Warren County Common Pleas Court also does not have a mandatory mask policy, administrator Jennifer Burnside said, but masks are optional and court staff can provide one if someone requests them.

Greene County Common Pleas Court officials did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment on Tuesday.